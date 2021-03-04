 
 

Kim Zolciak Says It's 'Been a Hell of a Ride' After She and Husband Test Positive for COVID-19

Kim and her husband Kroy Biermann's COVID diagnosis comes a month after the 'Don't Be Tardy...' star got stressed out while nursing her coronavirus-stricken daughter Brielle.

  • Mar 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Zolciak and her husband are battling coronavirus. More than a month after her daughter contracted the virus, the "Don't Be Tardy..." star revealed that she and Kroy Biermann tested positive for COVID-19, and shared on social media that "it's been a hell of a ride."

Making use of Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 2, the 42-year-old TV personality shared a picture of herself and her former football player husband having their arms hooked to IVs. In the accompanying message, she spilled, "Hubby and I tested + for Covid A few days ago! Been a hell of a ride!"

Kim went on to thank medical workers who have treated the two of them. "Very thankful for our Dr's and a HUGE thank you to [Chris Tuff] for keeping us healthy and Piedmont Infusion Center as well THANK YOU SO MUCH!! You guys rock! Thank you for all you do. My nurses were absolutely phenomenal," she gushed.

Kim Zolciak's IG Story

Kim Zolciak revealed she and husband Kroy Biermann tested positive for COVID-19.

Kim and Kroy's diagnosis came one month after she got stressed out while nursing her COVID-stricken daughter Brielle Biermann. "With Brielle having COVID-19, that's had me very stressed," she said on her Instagram Story. "But I was just like, you know what? Wine during this quarantine, it's like, wine for lunch, have a glass for dinner. So, anyways, I guess tonight I'm drinking wine. Who's with me?"

Before the former star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" shared the post, her daughter Brielle divulged that she had been quarantining since catching the virus. "I've had covid (still recovering but I'm doing good today!!)," she noted on her Instagram Story, before informing her followers that she had to put makeup on before attending several virtual meetings.

In the following post, the 24-year-old expressed her appreciation for her step-father Kroy who catered to her needs while she was in self-isolation. "Shoutout to Kroy who has been delivering me my necessities at the stairs. He's been bringing me all my clothes and food. He even brought me milk and cookies the other night," she raved. Her mother later clarified that she was the one who provided the necessities.

Kim and Kroy tied the knot in 2011. After the two got married, her husband adopted Brielle and her other daughter, 19-year-old Ariana. They additionally share four kids together, 9-year-old son KJ, 8-year-old Kash, and 7-year-old twins Kane and Kaia.

