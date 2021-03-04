 
 

ITV Wins U.K. Bidding War on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Interview With Oprah Winfrey

The highly-anticipated television sit-down between the Duke and pregnant Duchess of Sussex and the former daytime show host is set to air for U.K. audience on ITV.

AceShowbiz - ITV will broadcast Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The 67-year-old American chat show legend has filmed the couple's first major interview since stepping away from the British royal family, and now the U.K. network has confirmed it will air on March 8 at 9pm, as well as being made available on the ITV Hub.

Kevin Lygo - ITV's Managing Director Media and Entertainment - commented, "This interview is already a national talking point and ITV is pleased to be able to offer U.K. audiences the opportunity to see it."

The TV event sees Winfrey speaking to Meghan - who is pregnant with her second child, a sibling for 21-month-old Archie - in a "wide-ranging interview" dealing with marriage, motherhood, life as a royal, her philanthropic work and more.

A previous statement from CBS confirming the news of the interview read, "Winfrey will speak with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure."

"Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

In a previous teaser clip for the interview, Harry - who, along with his wife, stepped back from royal life and moved to America a year ago - revealed he was worried about "history repeating itself."

The 36-year-old prince seemingly referenced his late mother Princess Diana - who died in a Paris car crash in 1997 at the age of 36 - as he discussed how thankful he is to have Meghan, known as Meghan Markle before she married Harry, by his side during some "unbelievably tough" times and admitted he "can't begin to imagine" how difficult things were for his parent, who gave up the Her Royal Highness title after divorcing his father Prince Charles in 1996.

He said, "My biggest concern was history repeating itself."

"For me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side."

