'Dynasty' Star Geoffrey Scott Dies Following Battle With Parkinson's Disease
The actor known for his roles in TV shows like 'Dynasty' and 'Dark Shadows' has passed away at the age of 79 following his struggle with Parkinson's disease.

  • Mar 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Dynasty" star Geoffrey Scott has died at the age of 79.

His wife Cheri Catherine Scott confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Scott had lost his battle with Parkinson's disease on 23 February (21) - the day after his birthday.

Scott was most well known for starring as tennis pro Mark Jennings on "Dynasty", which saw him shockingly unveiled as Linda Evans' character Krystle Carrington's first husband.

He also appeared in gothic soap opera "Dark Shadows" in the 1960s, where he played Sky Rumson, the husband of Lara Parker's character Angelique Bouchard.

Scott also starred in "Where the Heart Is", "General Hospital", and "Guiding Light" while his last-ever role was playing the president in 2003 movie "Hulk", after which he retired as a working actor.

He's survived by his wife and two sons.

After retiring from acting, Geoffrey Scott moved out of Hollywood and relocated to Colorado as he pursued his love for skiing. He had lived in Boulder with his family for the past 10 years.

His death came only one day after his birthday.

Actor and screenwriter Jack Coleman was among the first stars to pay tribute to the actor in the wake of his death. "Very sorry to hear of Geoffrey Scott's passing," so he tweeted before he fondly remembered the late star, "Although he looked like a bronze statue, he was very human, funny and a bit neurotic which made him even more likable. A lovely guy. #RIPGeoffreyScott."

