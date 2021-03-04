'Soul' Leads Nominations at 2021 Annie Awards

Walt Disney Pictures Movie

The Pixar animated movie, which features the star-studded voice cast members like Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, dominates this year's Annie nominations with 10 nods.

Mar 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Soul" and "Wolfwalkers" will be the films to beat at the 48th annual Annie Awards after landing 10 nominations apiece.

The Disney/Pixar movie about a music teacher with jazz ambitions, which features the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, is up for the coveted Best Feature, alongside "Onward", "The Croods: A New Age", "The Willoughbys", and "Trolls World Tour" while "Wolfwalkers", based in 1650s Ireland, will compete for Best Indie Feature.

Also included in that category are "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon", "Calamity Jane", "Ride Your Wave", and "On-Gaku: Our Sound".

Together, the top two nominees will also battle it out for Best Direction - Feature, Best Music - Feature, Best Production Design - Feature, Best Storyboarding - Feature, and Best Writing - Feature, among other honours.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland ("Onward"), Nicolas Cage ("The Croods: A New Age"), and Eva Whittaker ("Wolfwalkers") are going face-to-face for Best Voice Acting - Feature, and Ashley Tisdale has scored a nod in the TV/Media equivalent for "Phineas and Ferb the Movie".

The winners will be unveiled at a virtual ceremony on 16 April (21).

The list of selected nominees:

Best Indie Feature

" A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon "

" " Calamity Jane "

" " On-Gaku: Our Sound "

" " Ride Your Wave "

" "Wolfwalkers"







Best Special Production

" Baba Yaga "

" " Libresse/Bodyform - #WombStories "

" " Nixie & Nimbo "

" " Shooom's Odyssey "

" "The Snail and the Whale"







Best Direction - Feature

" Calamity Jane " - Remi Chaye

" - " Over the Moon " - Glen Keane

" - " Ride Your Wave " - Masaaki Yuasa

" - " Soul " - Pete Docter , Kemp Powers

" - , "Wolfwalkers" - Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart







Best Music - Feature

" Onward " - Mychael Danna , Jeff Danna

" - , " Over the Moon " - Steven Price , Christopher Curtis , Marjorie Duffield , Helen Park

" - , , , " Soul " - Trent Reznor , Atticus Ross , Jon Batiste

" - , , " The Willoughbys " - Mark Mothersbaugh , Alessia Cara , Jon Levine , Colton Fisher

" - , , , "Wolfwalkers" - Bruno Coulais, Kila







Best Editorial - Feature

" A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon "

" " Calamity Jane "

" " Onward "

" " Soul "

" "The Willoughbys"