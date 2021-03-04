'Soul' Leads Nominations at 2021 Annie Awards

AceShowbiz - "Soul" and "Wolfwalkers" will be the films to beat at the 48th annual Annie Awards after landing 10 nominations apiece.
The Disney/Pixar movie about a music teacher with jazz ambitions, which features the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, is up for the coveted Best Feature, alongside "Onward", "The Croods: A New Age", "The Willoughbys", and "Trolls World Tour" while "Wolfwalkers", based in 1650s Ireland, will compete for Best Indie Feature.
Also included in that category are "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon", "Calamity Jane", "Ride Your Wave", and "On-Gaku: Our Sound".
Together, the top two nominees will also battle it out for Best Direction - Feature, Best Music - Feature, Best Production Design - Feature, Best Storyboarding - Feature, and Best Writing - Feature, among other honours.
Meanwhile, Tom Holland ("Onward"), Nicolas Cage ("The Croods: A New Age"), and Eva Whittaker ("Wolfwalkers") are going face-to-face for Best Voice Acting - Feature, and Ashley Tisdale has scored a nod in the TV/Media equivalent for "Phineas and Ferb the Movie".
The winners will be unveiled at a virtual ceremony on 16 April (21).
The list of selected nominees:
Best Feature:
Best Indie Feature
Best Special Production
Best Direction - Feature
Best Music - Feature
Best FX for Feature
Best Character Animation - Feature
Best Character Animation - Live Action
Best Character Design - Feature
Best Production Design - Feature
Best Storyboarding - Feature
Best Voice Acting - Feature
Best Writing - Feature
Best Editorial - Feature