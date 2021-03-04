 
 

'Soul' Leads Nominations at 2021 Annie Awards

'Soul' Leads Nominations at 2021 Annie Awards
Walt Disney Pictures
Movie

The Pixar animated movie, which features the star-studded voice cast members like Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, dominates this year's Annie nominations with 10 nods.

  • Mar 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Soul" and "Wolfwalkers" will be the films to beat at the 48th annual Annie Awards after landing 10 nominations apiece.

The Disney/Pixar movie about a music teacher with jazz ambitions, which features the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, is up for the coveted Best Feature, alongside "Onward", "The Croods: A New Age", "The Willoughbys", and "Trolls World Tour" while "Wolfwalkers", based in 1650s Ireland, will compete for Best Indie Feature.

Also included in that category are "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon", "Calamity Jane", "Ride Your Wave", and "On-Gaku: Our Sound".

Together, the top two nominees will also battle it out for Best Direction - Feature, Best Music - Feature, Best Production Design - Feature, Best Storyboarding - Feature, and Best Writing - Feature, among other honours.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland ("Onward"), Nicolas Cage ("The Croods: A New Age"), and Eva Whittaker ("Wolfwalkers") are going face-to-face for Best Voice Acting - Feature, and Ashley Tisdale has scored a nod in the TV/Media equivalent for "Phineas and Ferb the Movie".

The winners will be unveiled at a virtual ceremony on 16 April (21).

The list of selected nominees:

Best Feature:



Best Indie Feature

  • "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"
  • "Calamity Jane"
  • "On-Gaku: Our Sound"
  • "Ride Your Wave"
  • "Wolfwalkers"



Best Special Production

  • "Baba Yaga"
  • "Libresse/Bodyform - #WombStories"
  • "Nixie & Nimbo"
  • "Shooom's Odyssey"
  • "The Snail and the Whale"



Best Direction - Feature

  • "Calamity Jane" - Remi Chaye
  • "Over the Moon" - Glen Keane
  • "Ride Your Wave" - Masaaki Yuasa
  • "Soul" - Pete Docter, Kemp Powers
  • "Wolfwalkers" - Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart



Best Music - Feature



  See also...

Best FX for Feature



Best Character Animation - Feature



Best Character Animation - Live Action



Best Character Design - Feature



Best Production Design - Feature



Best Storyboarding - Feature



Best Voice Acting - Feature



Best Writing - Feature



Best Editorial - Feature

You can share this post!

ITV Wins U.K. Bidding War on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Interview With Oprah Winfrey

Meghan Markle Awarded Legal Fees After Winning Court Battle Against Tabloid
Related Posts
Tracy Morgan Jokes About Pizza When Apologizing for 'Soul' Slip-Up at 2021 Golden Globes

Tracy Morgan Jokes About Pizza When Apologizing for 'Soul' Slip-Up at 2021 Golden Globes

Jamie Foxx's Soul Separated From His Body in First Teaser Trailer for Disney-Pixar's 'Soul'

Jamie Foxx's Soul Separated From His Body in First Teaser Trailer for Disney-Pixar's 'Soul'

Most Read
Eddie Murphy Cast Louie Anderson in 'Coming to America' to Meet Studio's Demand of 'White Guy'
Movie

Eddie Murphy Cast Louie Anderson in 'Coming to America' to Meet Studio's Demand of 'White Guy'

Rumors of Amber Heard Being Fired From 'Aquaman 2' Deemed 'Inaccurate'

Rumors of Amber Heard Being Fired From 'Aquaman 2' Deemed 'Inaccurate'

Ice Cube Accuses Warner Bros. of Holding 'Friday' Film Franchise Hostage

Ice Cube Accuses Warner Bros. of Holding 'Friday' Film Franchise Hostage

Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth Spotted on 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Set for First Time

Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth Spotted on 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Set for First Time

Golden Globes 2021: Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega Are Early Winners

Golden Globes 2021: Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega Are Early Winners

Golden Globes 2021: 'Nomadland' and 'Borat' Sequel Victorious as Full Movie Winners Are Unveiled

Golden Globes 2021: 'Nomadland' and 'Borat' Sequel Victorious as Full Movie Winners Are Unveiled

Golden Globes 2021: Rosamund Pike Is Best Comedy Movie Actress, 'Soul' Already Wins Two

Golden Globes 2021: Rosamund Pike Is Best Comedy Movie Actress, 'Soul' Already Wins Two

Golden Globes 2021: Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumously, Chloe Zhao Makes History

Golden Globes 2021: Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumously, Chloe Zhao Makes History

'Tom and Jerry' Becomes Second Movie to Score Over $10M Opening Debut During COVID-19 Pandemic

'Tom and Jerry' Becomes Second Movie to Score Over $10M Opening Debut During COVID-19 Pandemic

T.I. Not Returning for 'Ant-Man 3' Following Sexual Abuse Allegations by Multiple Women

T.I. Not Returning for 'Ant-Man 3' Following Sexual Abuse Allegations by Multiple Women

Tracy Morgan Jokes About Pizza When Apologizing for 'Soul' Slip-Up at 2021 Golden Globes

Tracy Morgan Jokes About Pizza When Apologizing for 'Soul' Slip-Up at 2021 Golden Globes

'The Blacksmith' Shooting Delay Forced Nick Jonas to Bow Out of Leading Role

'The Blacksmith' Shooting Delay Forced Nick Jonas to Bow Out of Leading Role

Oprah Winfrey Unveiled Among Those Fooled by Eddie Murphy's Disguise in 'Coming to America'

Oprah Winfrey Unveiled Among Those Fooled by Eddie Murphy's Disguise in 'Coming to America'