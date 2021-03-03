Kim Kardashian Believes Kanye West Will Do His Best Despite Worrying About His Mental Health

WENN/Instar Celebrity

Meanwhile, the 'Famous' rapper is said to have hope that he will reconcile with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star although he does not expect it 'in the immediate future.'

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian believes that Kanye West will be doing just fine in the wake of their separation. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, who filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years more than a week prior, was said to have "full faith" that he will do his best despite her concern over his mental health.

The 40-year-old star, who shares four children with the "Famous" spitter, was reported to be worrying about the stability of her estranged husband's mental state since he suffers from bipolar disorder. Though so, a source told Entertainment Tonight that she "has full faith that he will strive to do his best to be the father and person he once was."

"The divorce has been difficult for him, but knowing that he has access to his little ones and has split custody is making the transition easier," the source added. "Kim and Kanye are in contact with regards to their kids. Kanye has hope that they will reconcile, but he is not expecting that in the immediate future."

The insider additionally spilled that Kim and Kanye's kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm "are doing great" although "the older ones have had time to process and understand the situation." The insider went on, "Kim and the rest of her family have done an excellent job at coaching the kids through this."

Kim was also reported to feel "absolutely relieved" after submitting the papers to end her marriage to her rapper husband. "She is happy to see that chapter close. She knows that it is what is healthiest for her and her family and she is ready to put this hardship behind her both publicly and personally," the source claimed.

"Kim has had her moments of feeling overwhelmed as a mom, of course, but the fact that her family has been so unified and supported her through this difficult time has made things so much easier for her to process," the source noted. "Her family has been spending so much time together, whether it be one-on-one get-togethers, family dates, having her kids spend time with [Kris Jenner] and more. The entire family has acted as a huge support system for Kim."

About Kim's love life post-Kanye separation, the source pointed out that "she is not interested in dating right now." The younger sister of Kourtney Kardashian is said to put her focus on "her family and healing the situation."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February. The SKIMS founder cited irreconcilable differences in the filing and listed the date of separation as "TBD." She is said to be seeking joint legal and physical custody of their four children.