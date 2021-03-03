 
 

Viral Tom Cruise Deepfake Videos Raise Concern Over Advanced Technology

Viral Tom Cruise Deepfake Videos Raise Concern Over Advanced Technology
WENN/TikTok
Celebrity

TikTok, where videos of someone's perfect impersonations of the actor are mostly uploaded, states it does not allow digital forgeries 'that mislead users by distorting the truth of events.'

  • Mar 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise may not be an avid user of TikTok, but his name has been lately associated with the app after Deepfake videos of his impersonator were posted on the platform. Fans couldn't help freaking out after seeing how a fake Cruise's perfect impersonations of the actor, combined with the technology that replaces the person's face with the "Mission: Impossible" star's, almost convinced people that the actor joined the video-sharing app.

In one of the videos posted under the name @deeptomcruise, a fake Cruise performs a magic trick with a coin. "I'm going to show you some magic. It's the real thing. I mean, uh, it's all...the real...thing," the impersonator says in the video, nailing Cruise's voice.

With sharp eyes, however, fans noticed that the man's eye color and eye shape briefly change at the end of the clip. The Cruise Deepfake videos have since raised concern about the use of advanced technology.

Noting how eerie the impersonations and the videos are, one person tweeted, "Deep fakes are getting scary good and taking over TikTok. Every public figure should just be on there with a verified account - even if they don't want to make content - to make it easier to identify their fakes." Another expressed similar concern, "I am genuinely scared by this Tom Cruise deepfake. It's brilliant but it's terrifying."

  See also...

Someone even pointed out that TikTok actually banned Deepfakes in August 2020, but somehow the Cruise Deepfake videos are still available on the platform. The said person wrote, "TikTok banned deep fakes last year. But then a deepfake Tom Cruise showed up there and got 11 million views. Synthetic media tech seems to be developing faster than the tools built to detect it."

Deepfake refers to media generated and manipulated by A.I., most frequently by swapping one person's head or face onto another person's body. MIT Technology Review said most deepfakes since late 2018 have been used for nonconsensual porn, such as putting an ex-girlfriend's head on an adult film star's body.

Ajder said the Cruise videos are entertaining, but "there is also a huge amount of really negative and malicious use cases." Rachel Tobac, the CEO of online security company SocialProof, told the New York Post that the Cruise videos are so well done that its implications are scary.

"Deepfakes will impact public trust, provide cover & plausible deniability for criminals/abusers caught on video or audio, and will be (and are) used to manipulate, humiliate, & hurt people," he explained, adding they had "real world safety, political etc impact for everyone."

Speaking of its stance on the use of Deepfake, TikTok told the Times that it does not allow digital forgeries "that mislead users by distorting the truth of events and cause harm to the subject of the video, other persons or society." However, it allows "deeptomcruise" to remain active because the username makes it clear they were not trying to trick viewers.

You can share this post!

ESPN Dragged After Mistaking 2 Chainz for Future

Katharine McPhee Fears Her Eating Disorder Would Relapse During Pregnancy
Related Posts
Tom Cruise Secretly Takes Romance With 'Mission: Impossible VII' Co-Star Hayley Atwell Off Set?

Tom Cruise Secretly Takes Romance With 'Mission: Impossible VII' Co-Star Hayley Atwell Off Set?

Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer Honored by U.S. Navy for Their Movie 'Top Gun'

Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer Honored by U.S. Navy for Their Movie 'Top Gun'

Tom Cruise Refuses to Run Alongside Co-Stars in His Movies

Tom Cruise Refuses to Run Alongside Co-Stars in His Movies

Tom Cruise Keen to Move to the U.K. After Quarantining at Scientology's Headquarters

Tom Cruise Keen to Move to the U.K. After Quarantining at Scientology's Headquarters

Most Read
Kelly Rowland Left Stunned by Eldest Son's Choice of Name for His Baby Brother
Celebrity

Kelly Rowland Left Stunned by Eldest Son's Choice of Name for His Baby Brother

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter

Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter

Sarah Hyland Is Red Hot on Red Carpet, Elle Fanning Rocks Slinky Dress for 2021 Golden Globes

Sarah Hyland Is Red Hot on Red Carpet, Elle Fanning Rocks Slinky Dress for 2021 Golden Globes

'Degrassi' Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29, Co-Stars Pay Tribute

'Degrassi' Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29, Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Paris Hilton Blasts David Letterman for 'Purposely Trying to Humiliate' Her in 2007 Interview

Paris Hilton Blasts David Letterman for 'Purposely Trying to Humiliate' Her in 2007 Interview

Eve Hewson Likens Father Bono to Kardashian Matriarch Kris Jenner

Eve Hewson Likens Father Bono to Kardashian Matriarch Kris Jenner

Azealia Banks Dumps Fiance Ryder Ripps Just One Week After Engagement

Azealia Banks Dumps Fiance Ryder Ripps Just One Week After Engagement

Deb Antney Thought Safaree Samuels Was a Gay Friend of Nicki Minaj During Their Relationship

Deb Antney Thought Safaree Samuels Was a Gay Friend of Nicki Minaj During Their Relationship

Tiger Woods Admits to Having 'Tough Time' in First Tweet Since Bad Car Crash

Tiger Woods Admits to Having 'Tough Time' in First Tweet Since Bad Car Crash

Bhad Bhabie Defends Speaking Out Against Dr. Phil for Allegedly Sending Teens to Abusive Facility

Bhad Bhabie Defends Speaking Out Against Dr. Phil for Allegedly Sending Teens to Abusive Facility

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Add Sixth Child to Family Just Months After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Add Sixth Child to Family Just Months After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth

Lawyer Seeks Criminal Investigation of T.I. and Tiny Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Lawyer Seeks Criminal Investigation of T.I. and Tiny Over Sexual Assault Allegations