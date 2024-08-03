Jimmy Fallon Set to Host Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

AceShowbiz - With the closing of the 2024 Paris Olympics approaching on August 11, NBC Sports has assembled an exceptional team to lead the coverage of the Closing Ceremony. Emmy Award-winner Jimmy Fallon, renowned for his late-night talk show, will make his Olympic debut alongside two-time Sports Emmy Award-winner Mike Tirico.

Joining them will be Terry Gannon, figure skating legends Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir - all returning commentators for their fourth Closing Ceremony collaboration.

Live coverage of the ceremony will commence at 2 P.M. ET on NBC and Peacock, with primetime coverage following at 7 p.m. ET on both platforms. The Stade de France, France's national stadium, will serve as the fitting setting for this grand farewell.

According to the official Olympics website, the Closing Ceremony, themed "Records," will be a blend of solemnity and celebration. Expect breathtaking performances by acrobats, dancers, and gymnasts, some of whom will showcase their abilities on metal structures symbolizing the Olympic Rings.

Following the tradition, the Closing Ceremony will feature the official parade of flags and athletes, as well as speeches by the President of the Organizing Committees for the Olympic Games and the IOC President. A poignant moment will come as the Olympic flame is extinguished, signifying the end of these grand sporting events until 2028.

Adding to the excitement, actor Tom Cruise plans to execute a thrilling skydiving stunt during the show. TMZ reports that the "Mission Impossible" star will rappel down from the Stade de France, landing on the field with the Olympic flag.

The Closing Ceremony will also be a preview of the next Summer Games, to be held in Los Angeles in 2028. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will receive the Olympic flag from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, marking a historic moment as the first Black woman to receive it.

NBC Sports' Executive Producer and President Molly Solomon expressed her enthusiasm for the Closing Ceremony's coverage, highlighting the variety of talents brought together to celebrate the athletes and the city of Paris.