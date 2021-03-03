Will Smith Waits for the Office to Get 'Cleaned up' Before Entering Politics

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' actor is open to stepping into politics 'at some point down the line' but, for now, he's waiting for the office to get 'cleaned up a little bit.'

AceShowbiz - Will Smith is open to a political career.

The 52-year-old actor - who has joked about stepping into politics in the past - would absolutely "consider" a run for office in the future, although he's not sure whether his role should remain "artistic."

Speaking to Jon Favreau on "Crooked Media's Pod Save America" podcast, he said, "I think for now I'll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I'll consider that at some point down the line."

"I don't know, it's like, I absolutely have an opinion, I'm optimistic, I'm hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony..."

"So, I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, or, at some point ventures into the political arena."

His comments come after fellow Hollywood star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson admitted he's open to the idea of running for the US Presidency.

Last month (Feb21), the "Jumanji" star said, "I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people ... So I would wait, and I would listen."

Dwayne previously suggested he could challenge Donald Trump for the US Presidency in 2020.

Other celebrities launching political career include Kanye West who ran for president in 2020, and Arnold Schwarzenegger who served as Governor of California from 2003 to 2011, and Cynthia Nixon who ran for Governor of New York in 2018.