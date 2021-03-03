'Degrassi' Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29, Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Instagram Celebrity

The Canadian actor known for his critically-acclaimed role as Dave Turner on teen drama series 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' has passed away at the age of 29.

Mar 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Jahmil French has died, aged 29.

No cause of death has been released, but the "Degrassi: The Next Generation" star passed away on Monday (01Mar21).

His passing has been confirmed by his former "Degrassi" castmates.

Melinda Shankar, who played Jahmil's love interest on the show, has paid tribute to her co-star via Instagram, writing, "@jahmilfrench you will always hold such a special place in my heart. Thank you for being one of the most talented, compassionate, kindest, funniest friends I have. You were so loved... I'll miss our dance offs."

She also shared photos of the late star on social media.

Chloe Rose tweeted, "Still in shock. Jahmil will be missed. He was an integral part of the Degrassi family and certainly a huge part of my degrassi days. He always wanted to make people laugh and smile, a true joy to be around. Rest in Peace."

Christina Milian, his "Soundtrack" co-star, added, "You will be missed. Rest peacefully King."

Cristine Prosperi, who starred as Imogen Moreno on "Degrassi", added to the tribute as she wrote on Twitter, "My heart is so heavy.. Truly one of a kind. Rest In Peace."

Another co-star Munro Chambers penned, "Jahmil was one of the most gifted and effortless perfomers I've ever met. His vibrant personality lit up the room. Rest easy my friend."

Fellow cast member Annie Clark tweeted, "Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French. This video is how I'll always think of him. So full of energy and fun. He was always dancing. A true talent and a great friend. We will all miss you so much Jahmil."

Actor Justin Kelly posted, "Terribly sad to hear about Jahmil's passing. Whether I was his scene partner, or just a viewer, I was in awe of his sheer talent. A room was brighter because he was in it. A true performer, a great guy and a huge loss. #RestInPeace."

Stefan Brogren, one of the original stars on the show, also wrote, "I'm sick with the news of Jahmil's passing. He performed Dave with such sensitivity and thoughtfulness and could make me laugh so easily. It was a pleasure to work with him and he will be missed. This is a real loss. Rest In Peace."