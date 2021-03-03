 
 

Britney Spears Beaming in Rare Picture With Teen Sons as Her 'Cool Edit' Gets the Boys' Approval

Britney Spears Beaming in Rare Picture With Teen Sons as Her 'Cool Edit' Gets the Boys' Approval
Britney proudly shows off the 'cool edit' she made on a rare picture of her with teenage kids Sean and Jayden, claiming the digitally-doctored photo was approved by them.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears posed alongside teenage sons Sean and Jayden for a snap on Instagram on Monday (01Mar21) after her "cool edit" of the image received her boys' approval.

The "Toxic" hitmaker is seen standing in the middle of Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, for the picture, with both boys wearing face masks while Britney has hers pulled down to reveal a beaming smile.

Explaining why it's been so long since she shared a snap with her sons, Britney wrote alongside the image, "I haven't posted pictures of them for some time cause they're at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it .... But I went out of my way to make this cool edit and guess what .... They're finally letting me post it !!!"

She also credited her sons, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, for being "such gentleman and so kind" as she added, "It's so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now."

Her snap with her boys came after Britney had earlier taken to the social media site to reflect on her year of "craziness," telling fans she wants to "devote" herself to her own wellbeing and mental health and is "working on allowing herself to not be so strong all the time."

"On all accounts of the craziness the past year ..., " she wrote. "I feel like God's tears have hit all of us with what the world has been through due to coronavirus!!! This new year should be a year of cleansing our inner selves with meditation … prayer ... any kind of hobby that brings joy … and being conscious of what we put in our bodies as well!!! This all helps us to have a clear mind … body … spirit and offers so much more clarity in our everyday lives !!!!"

"This year I devote myself to lots of tea ... and healing !!!! I'm working on allowing myself to not be so strong all the time and to know it's ok to cry !!!! I pray for deep healing this year for all of us and I hope we can all inspire each other !!!! Again … BE KIND - PASS IT ON AMERICA."

