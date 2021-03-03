Demi Lovato Shows 'Accidental Weight Loss' After Quitting Diet and Workout

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Skycraper' hitmaker is full of 'peace, serenity, joy and love' as she embraces a new outlook on life after she stops living her life according to 'diet culture' and gives up exercise.

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato showed off her "accidental" weight loss in a post on Instagram on Monday (01Mar21), after admitting she shed the pounds after turning her back on "diet culture."

The "Confident" hitmaker displayed her flat stomach in a pair of pants that were clearly too large as she filmed a clip of herself to share on social media. And in the caption, Demi explained that she feels full of "divine wisdom and cosmic guidance" after deciding to no longer count calories or stick to a rigorous exercise regime

"Accidentally lost weight," she wrote. "I don't count calories anymore. I don't exercise anymore. I don't restrict or purge ... And I especially ... don't live my life according to the diet culture ... I've actually lost weight ... This is a different experience but I feel full. Not of food but of divine wisdom and cosmic guidance. Full of peace, serenity, joy and love today."

Demi previously revealed that dieting and intense workouts led to her sobriety slip and overdose in 2018.

"I'm tired of running myself into the ground with workouts and extreme dieting," Lovato told model Ashley Graham on the "Pretty Big Deal" podcast. "I thought the past few years was recovery from an eating disorder when it actually was just completely falling into it."

"I think when you have certain people around you that are telling you... that you should look a certain way, it makes it harder. I was in that situation, and I was just running myself into the ground. I honestly think that's kind of what led to everything happening over the past year - me thinking I found recovery when I didn't, and then living this kind of lie and trying to tell the world I was happy with myself when I really wasn't."

Lovato spent time in the hospital and then in rehab in 2018 after her overdose, and has documented her journey back to health in a YouTube series "Dancing with the Devil", the first episode of which will be released on 23 March (21).