 
 

Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor Grateful Prince Harry Is Comfortable Watching 'The Crown'

The Princess Diana depicter is 'incredibly moved' and her co-star, who depicts Prince Charles, is 'delighted' that the Duke of Sussex is 'way more comfortable' watching their show than reading tabloids.

  • Mar 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Emma Corrin was "incredibly moved" to learn that Britain's Prince Harry watches "The Crown".

The actress stars as Harry's late mother Princess Diana in the Netflix show and won a Golden Globe for her portrayal on Sunday night (28Feb21). And following the Duke of Sussex's admission that he's "way more comfortable" watching "The Crown" than reading fake news about his family in tabloids, Emma told Entertainment Tonight that she was touched to learn of her famous viewer.

"It's difficult, with The Crown, since it is so fictional, it feels so removed from the actual royal family," she mused. "But on the other hand, the characters are based on real people, so there is something there. I felt incredibly grateful to him. I was incredibly moved by what he said."

"Obviously, I played his mother and that would have been such a sensitive thing. I was very moved he acknowledged it. I'm glad he enjoyed it; I was very grateful for those words."

Meanwhile, Josh O'Connor - who plays Harry's father Prince Charles in the show - added, "I'm delighted. I'm delighted that he watches it. I think anyone who watches it is a great... you know, that's what we're there for."

The Duke was quizzed about his thoughts on the Netflix show during an interview with James Corden. "They don't pretend to be news," the royal replied when asked what he made of the programme. "It's fictional, but it's loosely based on the truth. Of course, it's not strictly accurate. It gives you a rough idea of what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that."

