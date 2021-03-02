 
 

Mick Fleetwood Dreams of Sharing Stage With Lindsey Buckingham Again for Farewell Tour

Aside from talking about the fired Fleetwood Mac guitarist, the band's drummer and co-founder addresses bandmate Christine McVie's recent remarks about their group's demise.

  • Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mick Fleetwood hopes to reteam with fired Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham for the band's farewell tour.

The drummer co-founded the band with guitarist Peter Green, who died last year, and his death served as the catalyst that brought an end to his feud with Buckingham, who exited Fleetwood Mac in early 2018, and Fleetwood can even imagine Lindsey being back in the group.

"I know for a fact that I intend to make music and play again with Lindsey," he told Rolling Stone. "I would love that. It doesn't have to be in Fleetwood Mac."

And he'd love to invite the guitarist back out on the road if Fleetwood Mac decide to call it a day.

"I think the vision for me, and I think it would be hugely appropriate, is that we actually say, 'This is goodbye', and go out and actually do that," he added. "That has always been my vision, and I'm flatly confident that we can do that. We owe it to the fans."

Fleetwood also opened up about bandmate Christine McVie's recent remarks about the group's demise, suggesting Stevie Nicks and John McVie had made it clear they didn't want to tour again.

"I think she got out of bed on the wrong side that day," he said. "She meant to say, 'We've done so much, I don't know whether or not we can keep going'. Anything other than that, she can speak for herself. But I can assure you we are alive and well."

