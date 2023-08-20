Mick Fleetwood Hopes Concert Will Help Hawaii 'Heal' From Devastating Wildfires

Instagram Music

The Fleetwood Mac star is planning to perform at a concert in Hawaii in an effort to help the island state 'heal' following horrific wildfires that ravaged Maui.

Aug 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mick Fleetwood is keen to help Hawaii "heal" with a concert following the wildfires. The 76-year-old rock star resides on the island of Maui - which was subjected to a series of devastating wildfires earlier this month - and is now trying to put together a live event to "spearhead" the movement to heal the area in the next couple of weeks.

"I've already got a lovely sort of catalog of people that are concerned. I will remain mute on who they are, but I will either become part of something that we can do on a grand scale, which is great," he told ETCanada.

"Anything is great, and playing in Honolulu, about two weeks from now, and that concert's becoming - Henry Kapono who lives in Oahu, was celebrating the 50th anniversary of his career - well, I'm going to be doing that show, supporting. So, all of this is unfolding is something I feel I can be a part, or really be spearheading. And it's not now, but music heals, and music does its version of what I'm doing now!"

The Fleetwood Mac star once owned a restaurant on the island that was destroyed in the blaze - which killed at least 111 people - on to explain that because the area is his home, he wants to put on an "incredibly beautiful show" and remains certain that it can be done.

He said, "I happen to live here. This is my home. I'm not passing through. People think, 'Oh, how many times do you come here and see your restaurant?' I say, 'No, no, no. I live here.' "

"This is the only home I have. And so all of that is something - not to jump too far ahead, but the intention would be absolutely to be part of, or to be right shaking the flag, to rally around and put on a great incredibly beautiful show. Which I know can be done."

