 
 

Jane Fonda Urges Hollywood to Be Leader in Diversity in Powerful Golden Globes Speech

Jane Fonda Urges Hollywood to Be Leader in Diversity in Powerful Golden Globes Speech
Instagram
Celebrity

Being honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 78th annual show, the 'Grace and Frankie' star points out the importance of diverse perspectives in the storytelling industry.

  • Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jane Fonda called for Hollywood to "be leaders" in diversity at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, February 28.

The 83-year-old actress was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award - which she received in recognition of both her lengthy career and her activism - at this year's event and delivered a powerful acceptance speech in which she addressed the need for varied storytelling.

"You know, I have seen a lot of diversity in my long life, and at times I have been challenged to understand some of the people I've met, but inevitably, if my heart is open and I look beneath the surface, I feel kinship," she began.

"Stories, they can really change people. But there's a story we've been afraid to see and hear about ourselves in this industry, a story about which voices we respect and elevate and which we tune out, a story about who is offered a seat at the table and who is kept out of the rooms where decisions are made."

  See also...

She went on to call on "all of us, including all the groups that decide who gets hired and what gets made and who wins awards" to "expand that tent" to allow more stories to be told.

"After all, art has always been not just in step with history but has led the way, so let's be leaders. Okay?" she added.

Jane went on to single out work she has enjoyed this year, including "Judas and the Black Messiah", "Small Axe" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", which she said have "deepened my empathy for what being Black has meant" before reminding the audience of the power of storytelling, particularly during difficult times.

"We are a community of storytellers, aren't we? And in turbulent, crisis-torn times like these, storytelling has always been essential," she explained. "You see, stories have a way... they can change our hearts and our minds, they can help us see each other in a new light, to have empathy, to recognize that for all our diversity, we are humans first."

You can share this post!

Royal Expert Dubs Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview 'Ridiculous'

T.I. Not Returning for 'Ant-Man 3' Following Sexual Abuse Allegations by Multiple Women
Related Posts
Jane Fonda Announced as Recipient of Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2021 Golden Globes

Jane Fonda Announced as Recipient of Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2021 Golden Globes

Jane Fonda Hopes to Inspire More Elderly People to Join Climate Change Campaign

Jane Fonda Hopes to Inspire More Elderly People to Join Climate Change Campaign

Jane Fonda Advises Voters to Try Meditating as She Pushes for Joe Biden Election

Jane Fonda Advises Voters to Try Meditating as She Pushes for Joe Biden Election

Jane Fonda Jokes About Her Sex Life: I've Had So Much of It

Jane Fonda Jokes About Her Sex Life: I've Had So Much of It

Most Read
Wendy Williams Accuses Safaree Samuels of Using Daughter for Clout
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Accuses Safaree Samuels of Using Daughter for Clout

Zendaya Felt Lost as She Struggled to Find Right Role After Disney

Zendaya Felt Lost as She Struggled to Find Right Role After Disney

Madison Beer Believes TikTok Sparked This Whole New Wave of Bullies

Madison Beer Believes TikTok Sparked This Whole New Wave of Bullies

Tyrese Gibson Details 'Crazy' DMs Following Split: I Got Invited to 'Vegan Sex Party'

Tyrese Gibson Details 'Crazy' DMs Following Split: I Got Invited to 'Vegan Sex Party'

Brooke Shields Keeps Positive Outlook Amid Slow Recovery After Freak Accident

Brooke Shields Keeps Positive Outlook Amid Slow Recovery After Freak Accident

Sarah Hyland Is Red Hot on Red Carpet, Elle Fanning Rocks Slinky Dress for 2021 Golden Globes

Sarah Hyland Is Red Hot on Red Carpet, Elle Fanning Rocks Slinky Dress for 2021 Golden Globes

Kelly Rowland Left Stunned by Eldest Son's Choice of Name for His Baby Brother

Kelly Rowland Left Stunned by Eldest Son's Choice of Name for His Baby Brother

10 Celebrity Engagements in Early 2021

10 Celebrity Engagements in Early 2021

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

Petty Ex? Kanye West Allegedly Trying to Sell Kim Kardashian's Jewelry He Gifted Her

Petty Ex? Kanye West Allegedly Trying to Sell Kim Kardashian's Jewelry He Gifted Her

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Hoping for Baby Soon

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Hoping for Baby Soon

Lee Ryan of Boyband Blue Rumored to Be Expecting Baby With Girlfriend

Lee Ryan of Boyband Blue Rumored to Be Expecting Baby With Girlfriend

Kelly Clarkson Rules Out Marriage After Brandon Blackstock Split

Kelly Clarkson Rules Out Marriage After Brandon Blackstock Split