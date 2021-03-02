T.I. Not Returning for 'Ant-Man 3' Following Sexual Abuse Allegations by Multiple Women

Marvel Studios Movie

It has been reported that the 'Get Back Up' spitter won't be part of the cast for the 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' sequel as he and his wife Tiny are facing accusations of sexual abuse.

AceShowbiz - T.I. may have lost a job amid sexual abuse allegations against him. The rapper/actor has reportedly been dropped from "Ant-Man 3" after a lawyer calls for an investigation on the allegations by multiple women against the star, whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, T.I. won't be returning for the follow-up to "Ant-Man and the Wasp". In the first "Ant-Man" movie and its 2018 sequel, the 40-year-old star portrayed Dave, a friend to Paul Rudd's Scott Lang/Ant-Man who helped him on his adventures along with ex-convicts Luis (Michael Pena) and Kurt (David Dastmalchian).

While side characters such as T.I.'s Dave might have been expected to return, "Ant-Man 3" is still in development and there was never an official confirmation that T.I. was slated to return for the third movie. THR also notes that it's unclear if the decision to not have T.I. in the upcoming installment has anything to do with the recent accusations of sexual abuse he is facing along with his wife Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle.

Attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, who represents 11 people claiming to be victimized by the hip-hop couple, is seeking criminal inquiries on behalf of his clients, who accuse the couple of sexual abuse and assault. He sent letters to state and federal prosecutors Georgia and California on February 19. The attorneys general in those two states also received similar letters.

At a virtual press conference on Monday, March 1, Blackburn detailed the allegations brought by six anonymous women claiming that T.I. and Tiny had abused them, with some describing instances of drugging, kidnapping and rape. He added that he's withholding the names of the women because of concerns about potential intimidation.

Through their lawyer Steve Sadow, the couple has denied the allegations. "Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka [Tiny] Harris deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations," he said in a statement. "We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming."

The lawyer insisted, "These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media. The Harrises implore everyone not to be taken in by these obvious attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system."