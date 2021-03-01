Ex-NFL Star Louis Nix's Family Wants Answer After He's Found Dead at Age 29

Celebrity

The former defensive lineman was found dead on Saturday, February 27, three days after his family reported him missing to police and two months after he became the victim of an armed robbery.

AceShowbiz - Louis Anthony Nix III, better known as Louis Nix, has passed away. The former NFL star was found dead on Saturday, February 27 after he was reported missing to police in Jacksonville Florida on Wednesday. He was only 29 years old.

After several days of searching, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted at 8 P.M. ET Saturday that Nix had been located but did not report Nix's condition. Nix's family has confirmed his passing, with his mother Stephanie Wingfield and brother Antonio Nix telling News4Jax that police informed them his car was found in a pond across the street from the Broxton Bay apartments.

"There's not much stuff that can hurt me, but I don't even know how to describe that," Antonio said. His mother Stephanie added, "They couldn't get anything else out, and I just lost it and I said, 'no, no, no, no.' That's all I kept saying. When she said that, I just lost it because I couldn't believe it. They said they couldn't give me any more information."

Antonio said police also asked family if Louis Nix knew how to swim. "They asked could he swim or something like that along those lines, and they never gave no details about anything," he said, as the cause of death has not been announced.

Louis had been living with his girlfriend at the Broxton Bay apartments, near the location where his car was found. He was reported missing by his family as they had been unable to reach to him since Tuesday. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Nix was last seen at 10 A.M. ET on Wednesday, leaving his father's Jacksonville residence.

"That's not like my son," Stephanie said. His former teammate Jalen Brown also expressed his concern when he hadn't heard from Louis for days. "You're going to hear from him. He's going to call you and text you," he said.

Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly sent out a tweet Saturday morning asking for the public's help in finding Nix. After Louis' death was confirmed, he sent out his condolences through the same app. "Louis Nix, 'Irish Chocolate,' we carry these memories until we see you again," he tweeted along with a video sharing some of his fond memories with the late former athlete.

Louis played college football for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish before he was drafted in the third round by the Houston Texans in 2014. He, however, never played a game for the Texans because of knee injuries and played in just four games in 2015 for the New York Giants. He also spent time on the practice squads with Washington and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016.

Just two months prior to his tragic passing, Louis survived an armed robbery. He was shot when he pulled over at a gas station near the Jacksonville airport in December 2020. He spent 10 days in the hospital as he needed surgery for injuries from a bullet that ricocheted off his sternum and into his lung.