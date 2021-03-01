Rachael Kirkconnell Blasts Haters After Rachel Lindsay Deactivates Instagram

Instagram/WENN Celebrity

Lindsay's 'Higher Learning' podcast co-host Van Lathan released an Instagram clip on Friday, confirming that the 'Bachelorette' alum deactivated her account.

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelor" contestant Rachael Kirkconnell has commented on Rachel Lindsay deleting her Instagram account due to online harassment in the wake of her criticizing Kirkconnell. In an Instagram post on Saturday, February 27, Kirkconnell urged people to stop sending cruel messages.

"You have the opportunity to make a positive difference, to use your energy towards change, and to come together and realize what's right in a time like this," the current contestant of season 25 of "The Bachelor" wrote. "If you are choosing to rather spread hate, to send cruel, vicious messages, to be mad about people being hurt by racism…do better. Be better."

Kirkconnell went on to say that "this is needed" and that Lindsay "did not deserve the hate she is receiving." Additionally, the 24-year-old noted, "Recognize that she along with every person you send hateful messages to, are human. We are real people, and she should not have to disable her account to escape toxicity."

"This is not okay. She is doing the hard work that she needs to be done for change, and does not deserve to be silenced or ridiculed. If you are someone that has been cruel, find what fuels this hate in your heart, and fix it," she concluded.

It was revealed on Friday that Lindsay deleted her Instagram account after being harassed for speaking out against Kirkconnell, who landed in hot water for her past racist behavior. Lindsay's "Higher Learning" podcast co-host Van Lathan released an Instagram clip confirming that Lindsay deactivated her account.

"My co-host on 'Higher Learning,' Rachel Lindsay, disabled her Instagram earlier today," he said of the former "The Bachelorette" star. "She did it because that's how much hate she's getting from Bachelor fans, who are spamming her with all kinds of rude, hateful things to say."

"Rachel is not responsible for Chris Harrison, a 49-year-old man who can't read the room in these present 2021 times," Lathan continued, referring to Harrison taking a hiatus from "The Bachelor" franchise after being criticized for defending Kirkconnell. "She's not responsible for that. It's not her job to make excuses or provide cover for somebody who doesn't understand what the f**k triggers people in today's world."