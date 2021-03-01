 
 

Eve Hewson Likens Father Bono to Kardashian Matriarch Kris Jenner

Eve Hewson Likens Father Bono to Kardashian Matriarch Kris Jenner
Since she became one of the movie industry's most promising artists, the 'Behind Her Eyes' actress reveals that her U2 frontman father could not stop boasting about her achievements.

AceShowbiz - Bono is a "crazy stage mum", just like Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner, according to his actress daughter, Eve Hewson.

"The Knick" star has been working hard to establish herself in Hollywood since making her onscreen acting debut in 2008, and she has since become one of the industry's most promising artists - and Bono can't stop boasting about her achievements.

"I like to say he's sort of, like, my crazy stage mum, he's my Kris Jenner!" she laughed on U.S. breakfast show "Today".

"Wherever we go, he's always telling people about all the things that I'm doing, he's kinda like my walking IMDB (Internet Movie Database) page! He's a very, very sweet, very proud dad."

Eve, who is Bono's daughter with his longtime wife, Ali Hewson, can currently be seen in Netflix thriller "Behind Her Eyes". Her acting credits include Charlie Hunnam-starring "Papillon" and Otto Bathurst-directed "Robin Hood (2018)".

In a separate interview, Eve also spilled on how her rockstar father used to leave her mortified with his antics. "He used to blast Backstreet Boys in his car in traffic on the way to school. He'd get out of the car in his dressing gown and dance with his glasses on, and we'd be mortified," she told OK! Magazine.

The actress playing Carol Donovan in "Bridge of Spies" further spilled, "He used to drive us to school and play whatever songs U2 were working on at the time. We'd be very upset if the version we liked didn't make it onto the album."

