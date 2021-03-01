 
 

Miranda Lambert Credits COVID-19 Lockdown for Strengthening Bond With Husband

The 'Settling Down' singer also confesses in a new interview that Brendan McLoughlin's appearance on her song's music video was her first ever having a real-life love interest in a promo.

  • Mar 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - The COVID-19 pandemic has made Miranda Lambert's romance with Brendan McLoughlin "really strong".

The "House That Built Me" hitmaker tied the knot with Brendan in 2019, and has said that spending most of 2020 in lockdown at their farm in Tennessee helped to strengthen their bond more than ever.

She gushed, "I think it was really good. I mean, we didn't date very long before we got married. And so we sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other [during quarantine]."

"Because it was just us two with no distraction, at my farm outside of Nashville. And so I was really thankful for it because it made us really strong. And, you know, I think it did that for a lot of couples, especially a lot of my friends don’t really see their significant other because we're [going in] different directions all the time."

"But with everything that happened last year, I think everybody was forced to sort of reconnect with themselves and with people that they really love and that are close to them."

Miranda -- who was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 until 2015 -- enlisted the help of her husband for the music video to her track "Settling Down", and revealed the guest appearance was the first time she's ever had a real-life love interest in one of her videos.

Speaking on SiriusXM's "The Storme Warren Show", she said, "We shot it at my farm and I've never had a love interest in a video my entire career."

"And so I figured, 'Why not my husband who happens to be hot, here, and free?' He did great. He loved it. He was a champ and I got to ride my real horse Gibson and in a cape, I'm like, what kind of princess bride fairy tale is this? It's awesome."

