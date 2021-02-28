Neill Blomkamp Works on Script for 'District 9' Sequel, Naturi Naughton Joins 'Queens' Series

WENN Movie

The 'Elysium' director confirms he has started to write the script for 'District 10' while the 'Power' actress has been added to Eve's upcoming hip-hop television series.

AceShowbiz - Writer/director Neill Blomkamp is working on a much-anticipated sequel to his cult 2009 alien invasion film "District 9".

The South African filmmaker has assured fans District 10 is "coming" in a post on Twitter on (26Feb21), revealing he's working with actor Sharlto Copley and writer Terri Tatchell on the project.

"District 10 screenplay also being written by @sharlto @terriatchell and I. Its coming...," he wrote.

"District 9", starring Copley, was critically acclaimed and picked up five Oscar nominations.

Blomkamp teased the film back in 2017, writing, "I want to go back to that world and tell the rest of the story with Wikus and Christopher. The issue right now is that I have many other projects and ideas that I also want to work on and complete... and most importantly, the exact right reason to make District 10 needs be very clear."

"The first film was based so explicitly on real themes and topics from South Africa that affected me greatly growing up there, that we need to make sure the next film does not forget that."

In another news, "Power" and "Notorious" star Naturi Naughton has joined Eve in Zahir McGhee's new hip-hop drama series "Queens".

The actress and the rapper will lead the cast as the former members of all-girl group the Nasty B**tches, who try to regain their glory with a reunion.

Naughton will portray the band's co-founder, a devout Catholic living a quiet life in Montana with her husband.

She isn't new to the world of girl groups - before she became an actress, Naturi was a member of pop trio 3LW.