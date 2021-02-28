 
 

Eddie Murphy Calls Himself 'Too Old' to Return to Music Scene

WENN
Music

The 'Nutty Professor' actor, 59, reveals he never stopped making music despite never releasing another album since 1993, but he has no plan to release any of his new songs.

  • Feb 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Eddie Murphy has a vault of pop hits he has recorded, but he insists fans will never hear his songs.

The funnyman never stopped recording after tasting chart success with songs like "Party All the Time" and "Put Your Mouth on It" in the 1980s, but he insists he's too old to be chasing hits.

"I stopped putting music out, but I still do music all the time," Murphy, whose last album was 1993's "Love's Alright?", tells U.S. TV talk show host Tamron Hall. "That's kind of, like, young folks do that. The Rolling Stones ain't putting no records out! They're playing their old tracks. Nobody wants to hear the Rolling Stones' new s**t."

  See also...

Asked if he'd consider teaming up with someone like Megan Thee Stallion, he adds, "Megan Thee Stallion? I'm 59! I can't be doing nothing with no Megan Thee Stallion."

"You know how crazy I would look doing something with Megan Thee Stallion? I'm gonna be 60 in April. I can't be having Megan Thee Stallion doing her stuff and I'm standing next to her with my old a** playing my guitar. I have my first grandchild. Once you're a grandpa, you can't do no tracks with Megan Thee Stallion."

Eddie's interview with Hall will air on her show on 11 March (21).

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his new movie "Coming 2 America". He reunites with Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, and Shari Headley, his co-stars from the first film "Coming to America".

Brooke Shields Keeps Positive Outlook Amid Slow Recovery After Freak Accident

Neill Blomkamp Works on Script for 'District 9' Sequel, Naturi Naughton Joins 'Queens' Series
