Madison Beer Believes TikTok Sparked This Whole New Wave of Bullies
Aside from sharing her views on online bullying, the 'Selfish' singer opens up about her experience being 'silenced in almost every room [she] would step into' during the early days of her music career.

  • Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Madison Beer has gotten candid about her views of online bullying. Admitting that she sometimes felt intimidated on social media, the "Selfish" singer suggested in a new interview that TikTok "sparked this whole new wave of bullies."

"The worst for that is TikTok, which in my opinion has sparked this whole new wave of bullies," the 21-year-old beauty told NME. "Sometimes I'll see a video of myself on my 'For You' page and I want to scroll past it as fast as I can. Because I know if I look at it, the comments are going to be horrible and hateful to me and below the belt. That stuff is really tough for me to look at."

Madison further confessed that she has seen "#MadisonBeerIsOverParty" trending on Twitter "probably five or six times over the course of the past few years." Speaking of the "cancellations" that she faced over the years, she divulged, "At this point, it's so triggering and traumatizing and scary."

"There aren't really words for it," she continued expressing her thoughts on cancel culture. "There have been times where it's trended and I've been like: 'You guys are spewing s**t out of your mouth; you have no idea what you're talking about and nothing you say has any validity to it.' "

Madison, who was signed to Island Records with the help of Justin Bieber, also opened up about her experience being "silenced in almost every room [she] would step into" in the early days of her music career. "Everyone was like, 'Oh sweetheart, we know better than you - you don't know what you're talking about.' And that didn't feel good at all," she spilled.

Despite being met with such situation, the "Good in Goodbye" songstress said she has since learned how to stand up for herself. "I've also learned how to pick my battles," she elaborated. "You can't always stand up and say: 'I need to be heard now.' Because there are certain times when they probably do know better than me."

"I'm at a point now where I'm almost 10 years into this game, and I have a voice that I think deserves to be heard," she further stressed. "But for a very long time, I felt very silenced by older men in the industry who actually didn't know what they were talking about and steered me in all the wrong directions."

