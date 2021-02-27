 
 

Petty Ex? Kanye West Allegedly Trying to Sell Kim Kardashian's Jewelry He Gifted Her

Petty Ex? Kanye West Allegedly Trying to Sell Kim Kardashian's Jewelry He Gifted Her
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

The 'Gold Digger' rapper is said to have taken jewelry he purchased for his estranged wife to at least two top jewelers, just before she filed for divorce.

  • Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West may want his heart and his money back. The rapper is said to be trying to sell the jewelry that he previously gifted to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian as their marriage is coming to an end.

The Sun was the first to report Kanye's alleged attempts to sell his estranged wife's jewelry, just before she filed for divorce. "In the last two weeks, Kanye was attempting to sell jewelry he had purchased for Kim to at least two top jewelers," a source told the site.

"His friends knew it was over at that point. He really wanted to stay together but she was done," the source went on sharing. As for the reason why Kanye did the seemingly petty things, it's said that the jewelry might remind him of her estranged wife.

  See also...

"Kanye recently said, 'I don't want to be connected to the Kardashian brand anymore' but he was so torn because he still very much loves Kim," the source spilled. "Although he never ended up selling the jewelry he was talking about how he didn't want to reminded of the past."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19 after weeks of rumors about their separation. Neither of them has spoken up on their split, but they have been living separately, with Kanye mostly spending his time in his Wyoming ranch, while Kim and their kids remaining in Los Angeles.

The news of Kanye's alleged attempt to sell Kim's jewelry comes around the same time it was revealed that he spent $13.2 million in his unsuccessful 2020 presidential campaign, based on a review of campaign finance filings. As the campaign was largely self-funded, Ye's final Federal Election Commission report has confirmed that the 43-year-old star contributed nearly $12.5 million of his own money toward the failed campaign.

The "Follow God" spitter additionally collected approximately $2 million from outside donors, bringing his total campaign contributions to $14,538,989.74. By the end of the presidential election, he was left with about $1.3 million in the bank. He earned only 66,000 votes nationally after failing to secure his ballots in several states, meaning he spent approximately $200 for every vote.

You can share this post!

Madison Beer Believes TikTok Sparked This Whole New Wave of Bullies

Rose Leslie Partners Up With Theo James in 'The Time Traveler's Wife' Series
Related Posts
Kanye West Spent $13.2 Million on Failed Presidential Bid

Kanye West Spent $13.2 Million on Failed Presidential Bid

Kanye West Ditches Wedding Ring in 1st Pic Since Kim Kardashian Filed for Divorce

Kanye West Ditches Wedding Ring in 1st Pic Since Kim Kardashian Filed for Divorce

Kanye West Seeing Counselors and Advisors to Cope With Kim Kardashian's Divorce Filing

Kanye West Seeing Counselors and Advisors to Cope With Kim Kardashian's Divorce Filing

Kanye West Seen With Wedding Ring While Hoping for 'Miracle' to Save His Marriage to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Seen With Wedding Ring While Hoping for 'Miracle' to Save His Marriage to Kim Kardashian

Most Read
K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video
Celebrity

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

K. Michelle Rants on Instagram After Wendy Williams Mocks Her Botched Butt Implants

K. Michelle Rants on Instagram After Wendy Williams Mocks Her Botched Butt Implants

CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash

CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash

NBA YoungBoy's Mom Blasts Wendy Williams for Commenting on Son and Yaya Mayweather's Relationship

NBA YoungBoy's Mom Blasts Wendy Williams for Commenting on Son and Yaya Mayweather's Relationship

Jayda Cheaves Clarifies Why She's Selling Jeep Gifted by Lil Baby

Jayda Cheaves Clarifies Why She's Selling Jeep Gifted by Lil Baby

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Rips Him for Refusing to 'Protect' Daughter From 'Threats'

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Rips Him for Refusing to 'Protect' Daughter From 'Threats'

6ix9ine Shades Cardi B Over Drugging and Robbing Scandal

6ix9ine Shades Cardi B Over Drugging and Robbing Scandal

King Von's Manager Doesn't Want Rapper's Alleged Shooter to Be Sent to Jail

King Von's Manager Doesn't Want Rapper's Alleged Shooter to Be Sent to Jail