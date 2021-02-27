 
 

Selena Gomez's Co-Star Aaron Dominguez Laughs at Trolls Saying She 'Deserves Better' Than Him

Aaron, who stars opposite the 'Monte Carlo' actress on upcoming Hulu series 'Only Murders in the Building', responds to the pop singer's fans who call him 'ugly' and warn him to 'stay the f**k away from Selena.'

  • Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Aaron Dominguez knows his worth regardless people's criticism at him. The actor, who has been shooting Hulu's upcoming series "Only Murders in the Building" along with Selena Gomez, has responded to hateful comments that he received from the actress/singer's fans, who don't like seeing him with Selena together.

On Thursday, February 25, Aaron took to his Instagram Story to post a screenshot of rude DMs from users, one of whom called him "ugly" and told him to stay away from Selena. "Yo ugly a** boy, stay the f**k away from Selena. She deserves better," the said user wrote. To that message, Aaron simply responded by writing, "LOL."

The hate didn't stop there as on the next day, Aaron shared another harsh message from a troll, who compared him to Selena's ex Justin Bieber. The said person wrote, "Selena really went from Justin to @theaarondominguez. We love to see the downgrade."

Aaron reacted to the message in a since-deleted post which read, "Good morning. These kids don’t take a break." He later shared two photos of him and wrote in the caption, "Remain Unfazed... Happy Friday."

On his Instagram Story, Aaron additionally shared a message to her followers, urging them to "spread love."

Selena has not reacted to the vicious comments on Aaron. The attack came after the "Shaft" actor was photographed filming a scene with the "Wizards of Waverly Place" alum for their upcoming Hulu series in New York City on Wednesday, February 24.

The two appear to be close to each other, as they were seen sharing a smile while walking together, with Selena holding onto Aaron's arm. The co-stars recently also had a virtual chat via Instagram Live.

"Only Murders in the Building", which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, follows "three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one" after a murder takes place in their New York apartment building." Selena plays one of the leads, Mabel, while Aaron portrays Oscar, the son of the building's super.

