Nick Cannon's Alleged Baby Mama Reveals Gender of Their Twins

Abby De La Rosa, who has hinted at expecting two babies at a time with the 'Masked Singer' host, shares pictures from the gender reveal event, including one which shows a man's hand on her baby bump.

Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon's alleged future baby mama has revealed the sex of her twins. On Friday, February 26, Abby De La Rosa shared photos and videos from a gender reveal event to let people, her followers in particular, know that she's expecting twin boys.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, the expectant mom was seen ready to pop up a black balloon with a needle, while another person who was cropped out of the video was handling another similar balloon. Abby popped her balloon a little later than the other person did, but she wasn't less surprised when blue papers came out from both balloons.

"God knew what this strong & tough heart of mine needed. Our suns, you already light up my life Ncredibly! I wanna scream it to the world - I'M A BOY MOM!!!" she captioned the video.

Abby also shared photos from the event, during which she wore a white long-sleeve dress with cut-outs right below the chest. One of the pictures captured a man's hand on her tummy, but his face wasn't seen.

She expressed her excitement for the upcoming arrival of her two children as writing in the caption, "True kings don't die; they multiply. Our SONS, we can't wait to meet you both!"

Reports emerged earlier this month that Nick is expecting twins with Abby, who was believed to be five months pregnant at the time. Abby has not confirmed the identity of her babies' father, but she has been dropping hints about her baby daddy.

She wrote when dropping the news about her pregnancy, "In 2020 the man who is now my children's father and I reconnected. Never would I have ever envisioned where we are at now. This isn't a bs 'love' story, it's a REAL story."

She went on gushing about her baby daddy, "His openness and honesty won my heart but above anything he is my dearest friend and my partner this world of mine. He changed my life in all the most unconventional ways inspiring me to open my mind to the unknown when it came to loving outside of 'labels' and 'ownership'."

While Abby didn't mention the name of her twins' father, Nick has previously opened up about his view on monogamy. Additionally, Abby has been posting photos of her wearing NCredible pendant necklace, which was possibly in honor of his company NCredible, and rocking Nick's Ncredible line of headphones. She even posted a video of her partner's hands while he was playing the piano.

On Valentine's Day, Abby appeared to have received the same arrangement of flowers and balloons with Nick's rumored girlfriend Lanisha Cole and his baby mama Brittany Bell.

Nick already has four children with two different women. He shares 9-year-old twins, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has two children, 3-year-old son Sagon and two-month-old daughter Powerful Queen, with model Brittany.