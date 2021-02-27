Charlie Sheen Regrets Not Going to Rehab During 2011 Meltdown

WENN Celebrity

The former 'Two and a Half Men' actor says he would have sought treatment and checked into rehab if he could revisit his infamous meltdown back in 2011.

AceShowbiz - Charlie Sheen regrets not taking former CBS boss Les Moonves' advice and checking into rehab as his life spiralled out of control a decade ago.

Marking the 10th anniversary of his "winning and tiger blood" meltdown following his departure from hit TV show "Two and a Half Men", the actor has told Yahoo! Entertainment he's glad that part of his life is over.

"I was getting loaded and my brain wasn't working right," he says. "People (said), 'Hey, man, that was so cool, that was so fun to watch. That was so cool to be a part of and support and all that energy and, you know, we stuck it to the man'. My thought behind that is, 'Oh, yeah, great. I'm so glad that I traded early retirement for a f**king hashtag."

Charlie tells Yahoo! that if he could go back in time to that period of his life, he would have taken Moonves' advice and checked into rehab.

"There's a moment when Les Moonves and his top lawyer, Bruce, were at my house and they said, 'OK, the Warner jet is fuelled up on the runway. Wheels up in an hour and going to rehab, right?' "

"My first thought was sort of like... 'Oh, d**n, I finally get the Warner jet!' That's all I heard."

"But if I could go back in time to that moment, I would've gotten on the jet. And it was that giant left turn in that moment that led to, you know, a very unfortunate sequence of public and insane events."

During his meltdown, Charlie posted regular online videos during which he rambled about how great his life was, suggesting "tiger blood" was surging through his veins. He also staged a series of sold out, bizarre one-man shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Sheen was fired from "Two and a Half Men" in March 2011 and replaced in the series by Ashton Kutcher.

"There was 55 different ways for me to handle that situation, and I chose number 56 (sic)," he adds. "I think the growth for me post-meltdown or melt forward or melt somewhere - however you want to label it - it has to start with absolute ownership of my role in all of it. (It was) desperately juvenile."

And the fans that supported everything he said and did at the time didn't help. "They showed up in droves with banners and songs, all types of fanfare and celebration of, you know, what I think was a very public display of a mental health moment," he explains.