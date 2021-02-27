 
 

Lady GaGa Hails Dog Caretaker 'Forever a Hero' After He's Injured While Fighting Off Thugs

The Mother Monster begs for 'an act of kindness' to help track down the men who stole her pets and calls her dog walker 'forever a hero' for fighting off the thugs.

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa has broken her silence following the theft of her beloved French bulldogs, revealing her heart is sick with worry.

Two of her three pets were taken by thugs following an attack on her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (24Feb21) while Gaga was in Italy.

A third dog ran away and was later picked up by police officials.

A day after the "Poker Face" singer issued a $500,000 (£359,000) reward for the safe return of Koji and Gustav, the star took to Instagram on Friday (26Feb21) to beg for "an act of kindness" and confirm her plans to hand over the cash.

"My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago," she writes. "My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness."

"I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email [email protected] to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero."

Meanwhile Fischer's family has released a statement thanking Gaga for her love and support as he recovers from gunshot wounds to his chest, sustained in the attack.

"We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan," they stated. "Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset."

"Ryan loves (dogs) Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does, so we join in her plea for their safe return."

Los Angeles Police Department officials are currently investigating the attack.

