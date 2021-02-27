 
 

Kate Winslet Calls Herself 'Full Mattress' Due to Weight Gain During Lockdown

Kate Winslet Calls Herself 'Full Mattress' Due to Weight Gain During Lockdown
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Titanic' actress reveals she has gained weight during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and now has a huge bottom that left her feeling like a 'full mattress.'

  • Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kate Winslet has confessed the COVID-19 lockdown has left her with a "massive a**e."

The "Titanic" actress - who has Mia, 20, and Joe, 16, from her previous marriages and Bear, seven, with husband Ned Rocknroll - turned to breadmaking to pass the time during the coronavirus pandemic and joked the diet has taken its toll on her size and she now feels like a "full mattress."

She said, "I've been making sourdough and now my arse is massive! The other day I was answering some questions on email and instead of 'film actress' it auto corrected to 'full mattress' That's exactly how I feel and will describe myself from now on!"

The 45-year-old star admitted she was baffled by the popularity of her pandemic-themed 2011 movie "Contagion" over the last year.

She told talk show host Graham Norton, "It freaked me out! Why would anyone watch that during a pandemic?"

  See also...

But the film meant she was prepared for what was to come when coronavirus first began sweeping the world.

She added, "The writer started messaging me saying. 'It's coming' and because of that my family and I started wearing masks quite long before anyone else and we used to get many funny looks."

Kate can next be seen as palaeontologist Mary Anning in her new film "Ammonite" and she found it "challenging" having to depict someone so "reserved" because she's so different in her own life.

She said, "It was really challenging because she was really reserved and socially uncomfortable. I'm nothing like Mary so it was really hard for me to find her inner world. I am not a method actor, but I had to live a little bit like her to find her rhythms.”

Watch the whole interview with Kate on "The Graham Norton Show" on BBC One on Friday (26Feb21) night.

You can share this post!

Prince Harry Knew Meghan Markle Was the One on Their Second Date

Keith Urban Nearly Hit the Man Who 'Whacked' Nicole Kidman at Sydney Opera House
Related Posts
Kate Winslet Credits COVID-19 Lockdown for Showing Her the Joy of Going Easy on Herself

Kate Winslet Credits COVID-19 Lockdown for Showing Her the Joy of Going Easy on Herself

Kate Winslet Shares Her Anxiety-Inducing Dream About Getting COVID-19 Vaccination

Kate Winslet Shares Her Anxiety-Inducing Dream About Getting COVID-19 Vaccination

Find Out Kate Winslet's Reaction When Son Tells Her He Wants to Be an 'Actress'

Find Out Kate Winslet's Reaction When Son Tells Her He Wants to Be an 'Actress'

Kate Winslet and Anthony Hopkins Dedicate TIFF Awards to Frontline Workers

Kate Winslet and Anthony Hopkins Dedicate TIFF Awards to Frontline Workers

Most Read
New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash
Celebrity

New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

'RHOA' Alum Sheree Whitfield Allegedly Plans on Marrying Infamous Convict Beau

'RHOA' Alum Sheree Whitfield Allegedly Plans on Marrying Infamous Convict Beau

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey

CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash

CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash

Report: Jennifer Aniston Dating a Mystery Man Who Makes Her Feel 'Safe'

Report: Jennifer Aniston Dating a Mystery Man Who Makes Her Feel 'Safe'

Jayda Cheaves Clarifies Why She's Selling Jeep Gifted by Lil Baby

Jayda Cheaves Clarifies Why She's Selling Jeep Gifted by Lil Baby