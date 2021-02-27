 
 

Prince Harry Knew Meghan Markle Was the One on Their Second Date

The Duke of Sussex knew the Duchess was 'special' after they went on a second date, claiming they hit it off with each other right from the start of their relationship.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry knew the Duchess of Sussex was "special" within just two dates.

The 36-year-old royal began dating the then-"Suits" actress in 2016 and he admitted they felt an instant connection and were very "comfortable" with each other right from the start of their relationship.

Asked when he knew "Meghan was the one," he told "Late Late Show" host James Corden, "The second date, I was starting to think 'Wow this is pretty special.' "

"The way we hit it off with each other, we were just so comfortable in each other's company."

The couple - who married in May 2018 - only went public with their romance a year after they got together, which Harry explained is typical of royal relationships as things are "flipped upside down."

He said, "Dating with me, or with any member of the royal family I guess, is kind of flipped upside down."

"All the 'dates' become dinners, or watching the TV or chatting at home. And then eventually once you become a couple, then you venture out to dinners, or the cinema and everything else."

But the prince was pleased with the "back to front" way their relationship played out because it meant they had so much quality time together and things moved quickly.

He added, "So everything was done back to front with us. We got to spend an enormous amount of time just the two of us, rather than going to friends' houses or out for dinner where there were other distractions. There were no distractions, and that was an amazing thing. We went from zero to 60 in the first two months."

The couple - who are expecting their second child, a sibling for 21-month-old Archie - have stepped away from royal life and are living in Los Angeles, where they enjoy quiet nights in together.

Discussing a typical evening, Harry said, "Meg might cook a meal, we might order a takeaway, go upstairs, sit in bed, turn the TV on, watch some Jeopardy, maybe watch a little bit of Netflix."

