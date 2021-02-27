Mike Tyson Accuses Hulu of Stealing Black Man's Story Over Unauthorized Biopic

WENN TV

The former boxing champion calls out Hulu for airing his unauthorized biopic, slamming the network for 'stealing' his story and branding it cultural misappropriation.

Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mike Tyson has slammed Hulu's unauthorised biopic about his life, calling it "cultural misappropriation."

Following the streaming service's announcement that they had green lit an eight-episode series titled "Iron Mike" about the champion boxer, Tyson took to Instagram to ask his fans to "#BoycottHulu."

"Hulu's announcement to do an unauthorised mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn't surprising," he wrote. "This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu's corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story."

Insisting the series "couldn't be more inappropriate or tone deaf," Tyson pointed out the announcement of the show was also made during Black History Month - running in the U.S. in February (21) - which he said "confirms Hulu's concern for dollars over respect for black story rights."

"Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020," he continued. "The real Mike Tyson authorised story is in development and will be announced in coming days."

In another post on Twitter, Tyson added, "Really Hulu?! Stealing a black mans story during Black History Month? #corporategreed #boycotthulu."

Hulu has yet to respond to Tyson's allegations.

Meanwhile, the boxing champion is hoping for a rematch with his former adversary and fellow former professional boxing champion Evander Holyfield.

"I think that (fight) might happen soon," he said recently. "There's going to be guys (I fight) before Evander, but Evander (is) something that we're going to look at in the future (sic)."