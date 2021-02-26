Amelia Hamlin Stresses She Has 'No Malice Intention' in Response to Blackfishing Claims

Instagram Celebrity

Citing her Italian heritage for her easily tanned skin, the girlfriend of Scott Disick says her skin looks darker naturally after she recently went on a tropical vacation.

Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amelia Hamlin doesn't intend to look like a black person. The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin has defended herself amid blackfishing accusations after she's seen with apparent darker skin in her latest Instagram photos.

Issuing a statement in response to the matter, the model clarified that she had no "malice intention" when creating the look. "im receiving a lot of comments in regards to my latest photo," she began in her Instagram Story post. "I am being told that I am 'black fishing' - thank you all for educating me on this topic."

The 19-year-old went on claiming that her skin darkened naturally after she recently went on a tropical vacation. "I recently went on vacation in the sun, and with my Italian heritage I tan very easily," she explained. "There is no self tanner involved. Or intention of looking darker than my own natural skin color. I had a lot of fun creating this look with no malice intention or offense."

In the said post that landed her the criticism, Amelia posed in a brown crop top and dark leather pants, while her long hair was styled in braided ponytail. "whiplash got me like....," she captioned the images.

The comment section was then flooded with comments alleging her of blackfishing, as her followers noticed that her skin tone appears several shades darker than in her previous photos.

The blackfishing accusations aside, Amelia has been enjoying her blossoming romance with Scott Disick. The couple first sparked dating rumors in October 2020, when they attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween/birthday party together.

They eventually confirmed their relationship on February 13, with the 37-year-old restaurateur sharing a pic of him sitting next to his much younger girlfriend. "why so serious," he captioned the snap, and added another livelier post on which he penned, "just kiddin."