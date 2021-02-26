 
 

Vivica A. Fox Insists She's 'Fabulous' After Troll Tells Her to Wear 'Clothes That Fit'

Instagram
Celebrity

While the troll takes issue with the outfit that she wears on ABC's show 'To Tell the Truth', many of the 'Kill Bill' actress' online devotees compliment her look.

  • Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Vivica A. Fox will not let just anyone be her fashion police. Finding herself being criticized by an online troll who told her to wear "clothes that fit," the "Kill Bill" actress was quick to fire back at the critic, insisting that she is "fabulous."

On Wednesday, February 24, the 56-year-old made use of Twitter to blast the individual who took issue with her outfit. "Shut yo hating a** up!! B***h I looked FABULOUS in blue and boots giving legs for days!!"

Vivica's clapback came after the Twitter user commented on her choice of outfit for her guest appearance in the Tuesday, February 23 episode of ABC's show "To Tell the Truth". At that time, she wore a mini blue leather dress and matching blue boots. The nitpicking tweet read, "Next time on 'To Tell the Truth', I hope wardrobe can find you clothes that fit."

Vivica A. Fox's Tweet

Vivica A. Fox fired back at a troll criticizing her outfit.

Since firing back at the troll, the "Arkansas" star was showered with compliment from her online devotees. One stated, "Go off, V. You nailed that look and a hater that never could just can't relate." Another raved, "You look beautiful no matter what Miss Vivica.. don't let anyone tell you different." A third also gushed, "faaaabulous as always Viv."

Vivica was not the only celebrity who drew criticism over her look. Recently, Khloe Kardashian had to offer clarification about her picture from her latest Good American campaign. Many took issue with how her fingers and feet seemed to be disproportionately long in the snap, which was posted on her fashion brand's Instagram account.

In response, Khloe turned to Twitter to say, "I mean..LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?! it's The angle and the type of lens. And personally I think this camera lens is so f**king cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see." She then pointed out, "Either way, I'm happy with them."

