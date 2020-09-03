 
 

Teresa and Joe Giudice Finalize Divorce Months After Separation

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' stars have legally ended their marriage after two decades as the former TV couple finalize their divorce following their legal woes.

  • Sep 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - One-time reality TV supercouple Teresa and Joe Giudice's 20-year marriage is over.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" regulars have finalised their divorce after separating in December, 2019, following a turbulent five years, during which both served time behind bars for fraud.

The pair was allowed to stagger its jail time, so one parent could look after its four daughters.

Teresa maintained she would stick by her husband, but changed her tune when it became apparent he could be deported to Italy for good upon his release from jail.

The reality star was sent back to his homeland following his 41-month prison sentence and an appeal in his deportation case was denied.

Meanwhile, Teresa Giudice is also making property moves following the split - she has put the Montville home the couple shared during its marriage up for sale.

