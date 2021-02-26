James Van Der Beek's Daughter Hospitalized After Injuring Her Head

Instagram Celebrity

Four-year-old Emilia has to be taken to a hospital for a medical treatment after the little girl accidentally smacked her head on a table at the family home.

AceShowbiz - Actor James Van Der Beek's four-year-old daughter has been hospitalised after smacking her head on a table.

The "Dawson's Creek" star's wife, Kimberley Van Der Beek, took to her Instagram Story to share pictures of Emilia being treated by her doctor and confirmed the accident happened at home.

"Emilia hit her head on a table. Needed to be glued...," she explained. "Not terrible but not an air heal situation."

The emergency room is the same one James visited in November (20) when he fell off his skateboard and required four stitches.

"I have a lot of fun with that thing (Onewheel), and it works great as long as the battery is above 10 per cent, but when it's not, it gives a tiny bit of resistance and then it just nosedives without warning and that's when I went over the front of it," he detailed his accident. "I DEFINITELY should have been wearing a helmet. I was VERY lucky."

A month before the injury, the actor announced his decision to move his family from Los Angeles to Texas. His wife Kimberly's two miscarriages, a health scare, his mother's death, a business deal gone wrong, his early departure from "Dancing with the Stars" last year (19), and coronavirus lockdown had all played a big part in his family' decision making.

"All of that led to some drastic changes in our lives, and dreams, and priorities... and landed us here. Overflowing with profound gratitude today," he said.