Lil Durk Slams Merch Thieves After False Active Shooter Report at His Chicago Show

The 'Laugh Now Cry Later' rapper makes use of his Instagram Story to send a message to concertgoers who snatched merchandise items amid chaos at his concert at the United Center, Chicago.

Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lil Durk has sent a message to fans who stole his merchandise amid chaos at his Chicago show. The "All My Life" emcee called out the merch thieves through Instagram Story on Sunday, August 13.

"Don't believe the hype we bigger [than] big thank you Chicago," the 30-year-old penned on the top of a picture from his performance. "Till next time and who all stole the merchandise tag me so I can repost y'all crazy a**."

When Durk almost wrapped up his gig at the United Center on Saturday, the Chicago Police Department received reports of an active shooter. It caused a chaotic situation in the audience, with people frantically running for safety within the venue. Some concertgoers, however, were seen snatching merchandise items before making their exit.

After police arrived at the United Center, they discovered that the reports turned out to be a false alarm. According to TMZ, no injuries or arrests were made.

Durk returned to the stage after he was checked into the hospital in July. He went to the hospital as a safety measure, but doctors told him the matter was more serious than he and his team realized, and that he needed to be admitted.

Durk had spent a week in the hospital. However, despite being discharged from the hospital, he was not allowed to be back on stage directly. "I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I've become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion," he said in a statement to TMZ at the time.

"Once I get my full energy back, it's back to business which I'm looking forward to," Durk continued. He then added a hashtag, "#StillHealing."

