Kelly Clarkson Gets This Assurance From First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Over Healing From Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

The 'American Idol' alum, who filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June 2020, sits down for an interview with the wife of President Joe Biden for a new episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'.

Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson has been given valued advice on how to deal with a divorce from First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. When sitting down for an interview with the wife of President Joe Biden in a new episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show", the "American Idol" alum was given the assurance that she will heal from the pain.

In a clip from the upcoming Thursday, February 25 episode, the FLOTUS could be seen telling the talk show host, "This is what I would say to you if I were your mother." She continued, "My mother always said to me, 'Things are going to look better tomorrow,' and if you can take one day at a time, and things will get better."

The 69-year-old educator went on to open up about her own experience in going through a divorce. "I look back on it now, and I think, you know, if I hadn't gotten divorced, I never would've met Joe. I wouldn't have the beautiful family I have now. So I really think things happen for the best," she shared.

"And I think, Kelly, over time-I don't know how long it's been for you-but I think over time, you heal, and you're going to be surprised," she went on to remind the younger woman. "I can't wait until that day comes for you, and you're going to call me up, and you're going to say, 'Hey Jill, you were right!' "

Jill got married to Bill Stevenson in 1970, but the marriage ended in a divorce five years later. That same year, she met now-husband Joe after being set up on a blind date by his brother. They tied the knot in 1977 and share one daughter Ashley together. With Joe, she also raised stepsons, Hunter and late Beau, from his first marriage together.

Jill's advice came around two weeks after Kelly got candid about her struggle in co-parenting with her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock. When having Khloe Kardashian as her guest on the talk show, she said, "It's tough. I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places, and it's like, we both agree on the main things, but it's a hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally."

Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon, her husband of nearly seven years, back in June 2020. The "Breakaway" songstress has since been granted primary custody of their two kids, 6-year-old River and 4-year-old Remington. Her ex, however, was said to have requested $436,000 a month in spousal and child support from her.