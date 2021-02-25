Hannah Reid of London Grammar Suffers From Fibromyalgia Relapse During Third Album Recording

WENN/Euan Cherry Celebrity

Opening up about her health condition, the one-third of the pop band claims to be feeling 'incredibly guilty' for admitting that she would return home from touring 'completely depleted.'

AceShowbiz - London Grammar star Hannah Reid has opened up about her struggle with fibromyalgia, revealing she suffered a health crisis while recording the band's latest album.

The "Wasting My Young Years" singer tells NME.com she had no energy when the group started work on "California Soil" and could only record for "a few hours" a day.

"In between the first and second albums, I really worked on my health and got my health back, but then it relapsed," she says. "When we started making the third album, I was also trying to really get to the bottom of where it was coming from."

"At the start, I had no energy. I could only work for a few hours, sat down with a hand held microphone in the studio. But slowly I regained strength. I like to think that the support I had from the boys and how understanding they were helped me actually get better."

The condition, which causes chronic pain all over the body, kicked in during the tour for the band's 2013 debut album "If You Wait" and she tells NME.com she would return home "completely depleted".

"It's kind of difficult to talk about to be honest," Hannah explains. "It makes me feel incredibly guilty... especially in a time right now when people are really suffering, to ever talk about it [touring] being difficult."

She's not the only star struggling with fibromyalgia - Lady GaGa also fights the condition.

The singer also talked about being made to wear outfits that she didn’t feel comfortable in. "One was like a glittery, very short gold dress, another one was red satin little shorts with like a little satin crop top. I do love fashion and I will dress up every once in a while if I want to, but Dan and Dot were definitely not having to put up with this. I will just wear what the f**k I want to wear, thank you very much."