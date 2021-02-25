Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'Have Different Vision' When It Comes to Kids

WENN/C.Smith Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West apparently are too different to stay in their marriage. It was previously reported that the estranged couple was in agreement over joint legal and physical custody of their four kids, but a new source revealed that the pair didn't always on the same page when it came to their kids.

"They have a different vision of the world and how their kids should be raised," the source spilled to PEOPLE. "Kim will always support Kanye and his causes and encourage him with their kids, but her future with work, family and life in general are strictly up to her. She makes it happen."

The informant went on to say that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star "will continue with her projects and so will Kanye." The source added, "What they want in life and for their kids doesn't always match."

The new report arrives days after Kim reportedly submitted the papers to make the couple's separation legal. The SKIMS founder and the "Jesus Is King" musician were said to be committed to co-parent their four young children, 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm, together. It was also noted that they would be holding onto their prenuptial agreement as they're working on a property settlement.

In other news, Kim took to her Instagram account to gush over her youngest son Psalm. On Wednesday, February 24, the 40-year-old reality star treated fans to a sweet picture of the boy. He could be seen wearing a brown sweatshirt and matching pants that he paired with white shoes. "The sweetest boy! You can't tell here but he has the most infectious smile! I love you baby Psalm," so she raved in the caption.

Kim's celebrity friends showed agreement in the comment section as Malika Haqq wrote, "Lil love." Meanwhile, Kimora Lee Simmons added, "Yes he does!!!!" Some fans also raved about the toddler. One commented in disbelief, "He got so big fast wow!" Some others pointed out his strong resemblance to his dad Kanye. "Baby Ye," one fan said with someone else adding, "His Daddy's son."