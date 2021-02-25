Jada Pinkett Smith Launches 'Plastic Free' and 'Gender Neutral' Skincare Line

Instagram Celebrity

The host of 'Red Table Talk' has released a sustainable skincare line, Hey Humans, which she boasts as 'the first personal care brand to be 99 per cent plastic free across category.'

AceShowbiz - Jada Pinkett Smith has launched a sustainable skincare line.

The actress and host of Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk" has joined the ranks of the A-listers with their own beauty and wellness brands by announcing her new company, Hey Humans, in a video she shared on Instagram.

While taking a bath, "The Matrix Reloaded" star tried out some of her products - including toothpaste, body wash, deodorant, and lotion - all of which are now available for purchase at U.S. retailer Target.

And she's quick to mention that her passion for protecting the planet has led her to make the line "99 per cent plastic free."

"As you may know, personal care is one of my passions, but so is sustainability," Jada shared in the video on Tuesday (23Feb21), before quickly giving a shout out to another of the family's business moguls, her son Jaden, who owns a company that supplies eco-friendly water.

"As a family, we've loved supporting Jaden on his journey with Just Water. And now we have Hey Humans, which I am proud to present as the first personal care brand to be 99 per cent plastic free across category. We have toothpaste, deodorant, body wash, and lotion, all in the collection, exclusively available at Target. And all the products are under $6. Our scents are gender neutral and formulated with naturally derived, upcycled ingredients to best respect our planet's resources."

The footage also featured Jada out walking and relaxing at home while husband Will got into the promotional fun, too, sharing his own video on Instagram, in which he tried out Hey Humans toothpaste.

"This is Clean Mint Rush whitening toothpaste," Will smiles, as he squeezes the paste onto his brush, and then keeps talking while cleaning his teeth as subtitles are added, explaining "the tubes are made from aluminium and the tops from plastic waste" and that the product "comes in fluoride and non-fluoride" versions.

"Give it a shot, you won't be disappointed!" the "Men in Black" actor added, "Jada changed out all the products in the bathrooms in the house so nobody's allowed to use nothin' else!"