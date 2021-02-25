Paloma Faith Shows Swollen Boobs as She Suffers From 'Next Level Pain' Amid Breastfeeding Struggle

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Picking Up the Pieces' singer has been diagnosed with acute engorgement while she is breastfeeding her baby and recovering from her Caesarean section recovery.

AceShowbiz - Paloma Faith is in "next level pain" after being diagnosed with acute engorgement following the birth of her second child.

The "Picking Up the Pieces" star has been documenting her pregnancy and motherhood journey on her Instagram page and returned to the social media site on Tuesday (23Feb21) to share a picture of her painfully swollen breasts with cabbage leaves stuffed in her bra.

"Day 3 and my milk has come in..... I've been diagnosed with acute engorgement," she wrote alongside the image. "This means I have too much milk and the baby isn't big or strong enough to drain it and get it out. It's painful. The boobs are rock hard. I'm trying massage while feeding, it hurts so much like a deep tissue massage and not much is helping. Hot showers/massage/hand expressing and poor baby is really over it with the exhausting hard work she needs to do to get the milk out of all those swollen blocked ducts."

Paloma added that while she's been told it "should settle," she fears she might end up in Accident & Emergency before then, telling fans, "This is some next level pain! Mum life is REALLLLLLL."

The baby is the second daughter for Paloma and partner Leyman Lahcine.

She delivered the baby via C-section. She previously revealed following surgery, "I'm in a lot of pain and didn't sleep last night but it's worth it to see and meet the new little cherub I have infront of me. It's been about 30 hours and already I'm Exhausted, sore and my nipples are on fire with a baby piranha that wants to kill me... (sic)."