 
 

Paloma Faith Shows Swollen Boobs as She Suffers From 'Next Level Pain' Amid Breastfeeding Struggle

Paloma Faith Shows Swollen Boobs as She Suffers From 'Next Level Pain' Amid Breastfeeding Struggle
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Picking Up the Pieces' singer has been diagnosed with acute engorgement while she is breastfeeding her baby and recovering from her Caesarean section recovery.

  • Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Paloma Faith is in "next level pain" after being diagnosed with acute engorgement following the birth of her second child.

The "Picking Up the Pieces" star has been documenting her pregnancy and motherhood journey on her Instagram page and returned to the social media site on Tuesday (23Feb21) to share a picture of her painfully swollen breasts with cabbage leaves stuffed in her bra.

"Day 3 and my milk has come in..... I've been diagnosed with acute engorgement," she wrote alongside the image. "This means I have too much milk and the baby isn't big or strong enough to drain it and get it out. It's painful. The boobs are rock hard. I'm trying massage while feeding, it hurts so much like a deep tissue massage and not much is helping. Hot showers/massage/hand expressing and poor baby is really over it with the exhausting hard work she needs to do to get the milk out of all those swollen blocked ducts."

  See also...

Paloma added that while she's been told it "should settle," she fears she might end up in Accident & Emergency before then, telling fans, "This is some next level pain! Mum life is REALLLLLLL."

The baby is the second daughter for Paloma and partner Leyman Lahcine.

She delivered the baby via C-section. She previously revealed following surgery, "I'm in a lot of pain and didn't sleep last night but it's worth it to see and meet the new little cherub I have infront of me. It's been about 30 hours and already I'm Exhausted, sore and my nipples are on fire with a baby piranha that wants to kill me... (sic)."

You can share this post!

Alexander Wang Facing New Sexual Misconduct Allegations by Fashion Student

Jada Pinkett Smith Launches 'Plastic Free' and 'Gender Neutral' Skincare Line
Related Posts
Paloma Faith 'In a Lot of Pain' After Delivering Second Child via C-Section: 'But It's Worth It'

Paloma Faith 'In a Lot of Pain' After Delivering Second Child via C-Section: 'But It's Worth It'

Paloma Faith Reveals Weak Pregnancy Is Due to 'Scarring' From Her Last Birth

Paloma Faith Reveals Weak Pregnancy Is Due to 'Scarring' From Her Last Birth

Paloma Faith 'Overwhelmed by Guilt' for Not Doing Enough to Fight Climate Change

Paloma Faith 'Overwhelmed by Guilt' for Not Doing Enough to Fight Climate Change

Paloma Faith Praying She Won't Have Early Labor as She's Hospitalized With Abdominal Cramps

Paloma Faith Praying She Won't Have Early Labor as She's Hospitalized With Abdominal Cramps

Most Read
New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash
Celebrity

New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is First-Time Father After Welcoming First Child With Fiancee

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is First-Time Father After Welcoming First Child With Fiancee

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Wilmer Valderrama Introduces Baby Girl Through 'Straight Out of Heaven' Announcement Post

Wilmer Valderrama Introduces Baby Girl Through 'Straight Out of Heaven' Announcement Post

DaniLeigh Appears to Diss Ex-Boyfriend DaBaby After Breakup

DaniLeigh Appears to Diss Ex-Boyfriend DaBaby After Breakup

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash