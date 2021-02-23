Soundgarden Claim They Reject Buyout Offers in Response to Vicky Cornell Lawsuit

WENN/FayesVision/Nicky Nelson Music

After the surviving members of the rock band broke their silence in their battle over Chris Cornell's stake in the brand, a lawyer for his widow calls their claim 'absurd and hypocritical.'

AceShowbiz - Rockers Soundgarden are pushing back against Chris Cornell's widow over her attempt to secure a buyout offer from the remaining bandmembers.

Vicky Cornell, who serves as her husband's estate representative, filed suit against Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd last week, ends February 19, asking a Washington judge to order a formal valuation of the band partnership to determine how much Chris' share is worth.

She claimed they offered her just $300,000 (£216,000) to buy out her stake in the brand, but she believes they've severely undervalued her share with the "lowball" figure.

However, the surviving Soundgarden stars insist Vicky hasn't detailed the full story, issuing a statement which reads, "(The) buyout offer that was demanded by the estate has been grossly mischaracterized and we are confident that clarity will come out in court."

They also addressed her claims of the band members receiving lucrative offers from outside investors, who are keen to obtain the rights to the group's master recordings, insisting, "All offers to buy out our interests have been unsolicited and rejected outright."

The rockers previously made it clear their stance isn't about money, and they have since hinted at plans to return to the studio to complete the project they had been working on before Cornell committed suicide in 2017.

"Being a band from Washington State since 1984, we are proud of Soundgarden's musical legacy, work and career," they concluded. "We look forward to completing the final Soundgarden album."

Vicky's attorney, Marty Singer, has now fired back at the trio, declaring, "The band's contention that this dispute is somehow not about the money for them is absurd and hypocritical."