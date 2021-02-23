 
 

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

The 'Skyscraper' hitmaker recalls forcing herself to confront her fear when she was taken for skydiving in Hawaii by a new partner, admitting it was her ego that prevented her to say no.

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato recently forced herself to face her fear of skydiving for a date, all for the sake of her ego.

The "Skyscraper" hitmaker was invited to Hawaii by a new partner and, once on the trip, he surprised her with a parachute jump.

"I went skydiving in Hawaii, I was seeing somebody and they invited me on this trip," she told America's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".

"I was super excited and they were like 'I have a surprise for you. Dress comfortable.' I put on this silk jumpsuit and wedges and they were like 'That's... not gonna work.'

"This person had asked me on a (previous) date if I'd ever been skydiving and I said no, but I've always wanted to and they said, 'We have to go sometime.' Didn't know the next date would be a skydive date! Sure enough we go, and jump from the highest point you can go without oxygen, 14,000 feet."

"We freefell for two minutes and I couldn't say no because it was the second date... My ego was like, 'No, don't let him see you're scared.' "

Demi, who split from fiance Max Ehrich after a whirlwind romance in September (20), is still close to the unnamed suitor but insists they are no longer romantically involved.

Asked if they're still together, she said, "They're a friend, a good friend... But no."

Elsewhere during the interview, Demi explained her daring new short hairstyle, admitting she wanted to stop hiding behind her long locks.

"I cut my hair off in November and I feel so free, I feel more authentic to who I am and I also feel like I used to hide behind my hair," she shared.

"I've talked a lot about my past and having an eating disorder and I used to use my hair to hide behind, it would cover my body.

"So when I used to do all this work on myself, I thought, 'What is something I've been holding on to my whole life...?' I feel more myself now."

