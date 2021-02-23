 
 

Papa Roach Put New Album and Tour on Hold Until 2022

Papa Roach Put New Album and Tour on Hold Until 2022
Instagram
Music

The Jacoby Shaddix-fronted band have decided to delay their next studio installment and tour until life returns to some normality amid the Covid-19 crisis.

  • Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Papa Roach won't release a new album or tour until 2022.

The "Last Resort" group's frontman, Jacoby Shaddix, has revealed that while the band have around 14 songs written for their follow-up to 2019's "Who Do You Trust?", they have decided to hold off releasing their next studio effort until life returns to some normality amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The touring is not coming back for the rest of this year," he said during an interview on Germany's "Rock Antenne" radio. "I mean, there'll be some pop-up shows here and there, but we're not gonna drop a new album and tour until 2022. We're just gonna wait it out."

  See also...

On their creative spell, he continued, "Now that we're at this point in the process, it's February, and I'm, like, 'Okay. Maybe we'll just go record another record. So then it's, like, when we come out, we'll have just a ton of music to drop and just be lined up to rip it for a while. Because the creative process is integral to all of our sanity. My bass player, Tobin (Esperance), he writes one or two songs a day - he just rips 'em out, churns 'em out. And I've got this little space right here that I'm in - this is my little spot where I'll demo up ideas and stuff. It's important for us to maintain some element of creativity so we feel like we have purpose."

Elsewhere, the 44-year-old rocker admitted he "was depressed for a while" last year, because he had piled on the pounds in quarantine, but as soon as he started taking up running again, he was able to clear his mind and see life positively again.

"Towards the end of last year, I was really getting bummed out…" he sighed. "That's what really got me into running. I was so f**king depressed, I started to put weight on again, I started to get fat. And I'm, like, 'Oh, I've gotta do something about this.' And I was, like, 'All right. What can I do? I can go outside.' So I started running again. And then I was, like, 'Oh, I'm not so f**king depressed.' "

"Cause when I run, it fires off that good stuff in my brain - that serotonin and dopamine - and then I'm, like, 'Oh, wow. Life doesn't really suck. Life is okay.' It's just a matter of if I get out of the way of it, 'cause if I stay in my head, oh, man. It's a bad place to be."

You can share this post!

Louise Redknapp Grateful to Fans for Reaching Out After She Reveals Suicidal Thoughts

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date
Most Read
Fela Kuti Takes Early Lead as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Voting Begins
Music

Fela Kuti Takes Early Lead as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Voting Begins

Carrie Underwood to Join Cece Winans' Livestream, Madison Beer to Headline Her Own Virtual Gig

Carrie Underwood to Join Cece Winans' Livestream, Madison Beer to Headline Her Own Virtual Gig

Lana Del Rey Almost Gave Up Music After Tragic Death of Her Idol Amy Winehouse

Lana Del Rey Almost Gave Up Music After Tragic Death of Her Idol Amy Winehouse

SlowThai Takes Over Reign of U.K. Album Chart From Foo Fighters

SlowThai Takes Over Reign of U.K. Album Chart From Foo Fighters

Pete Townshend Has Amassed 'Pages and Pages of Draft Lyrics' for The Who's Next Album

Pete Townshend Has Amassed 'Pages and Pages of Draft Lyrics' for The Who's Next Album

Nick Cave and His Band Offer Over 100 Prizes to Raise Funds for Tour Crew Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Nick Cave and His Band Offer Over 100 Prizes to Raise Funds for Tour Crew Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

HAIM Re-Release Third Album With Taylor Swift Collaboration

HAIM Re-Release Third Album With Taylor Swift Collaboration

Artist of the Week: Pooh Shiesty

Artist of the Week: Pooh Shiesty

Harry Styles Gets Candid About When He Created His Worst Music

Harry Styles Gets Candid About When He Created His Worst Music

DaBaby Reacts to Backlash Following Bizarre JoJo Siwa Diss in New Song

DaBaby Reacts to Backlash Following Bizarre JoJo Siwa Diss in New Song

Gary Barlow Joins Forces With Peter Andre for New Music Project

Gary Barlow Joins Forces With Peter Andre for New Music Project

Morgan Wallen Breaks New Records as 'Dangerous' Leads Billboard 200 for 6 Weeks

Morgan Wallen Breaks New Records as 'Dangerous' Leads Billboard 200 for 6 Weeks

6ix9ine Involved in Heated Argument With Lil Reese and 600 Breezy Over King Von

6ix9ine Involved in Heated Argument With Lil Reese and 600 Breezy Over King Von