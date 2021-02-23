 
 

Sienna Miller: Chadwick Boseman Emotional Hug on Last Day of '21 Bridges' Filming Felt Like Goodbye

Sienna Miller: Chadwick Boseman Emotional Hug on Last Day of '21 Bridges' Filming Felt Like Goodbye
STX Entertainment
Movie

The 'American Sniper' actress remembers working on the movie set with the late 'Black Panther' actor, saying she was astounded by his work ethic amid his secret battle with cancer.

  • Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Sienna Miller is still in awe of Chadwick Boseman's performance in their 2019 action thriller "21 Bridges" because she had no idea he was battling cancer.

The "Black Panther" star was secretly fighting colon cancer at the time of the movie's shoot in 2018, but Miller insists he never let on he was ill even though he was so thin and tired in between takes on set.

In an interview with The Sunday Times Culture magazine, she said, "I would never have known he was sick to the degree he was. But I could tell he was really tired in a way that now makes sense."

"It never affected the work. But he was very thin. Thinner when we went back to reshoot. It is astounding he was at that stage of a battle and we made that film."

Miller also recalls how emotional Boseman was when they wrapped filming and were saying their farewells.

  See also...

"I remember when I said goodbye, the last time I saw him," she shared. "In reflection, which is often the case, it felt like a real goodbye. And I remember being really moved, but also really confused."

"He had tears in his eyes and it was a hug and I felt it was the sweetest thing ever, and never saw him again. But it makes sense of course. You put the pieces together in the aftermath."

Miller had previously heaped praise on Boseman, who died last summer (20), for giving up part of his own salary for "21 Bridges" to ensure she was better paid and it's inspired her to continue fighting for what she's worth.

She said, "For many years I underestimated myself to such a degree I would've accepted anything."

"But Chadwick's gesture and the way women in my industry are talking about (pay equality) is empowering. I'd feel embarrassed now to not fight for myself. But it can take me being put into that corner to do something."

You can share this post!

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Killer Mike Delays Barbershop Reopening After It's Destroyed Following Shootout
Related Posts
Chadwick Boseman Donated Some of His Salary to Pay Sienna Miller in '21 Bridges'

Chadwick Boseman Donated Some of His Salary to Pay Sienna Miller in '21 Bridges'

Chadwick Boseman Aims to Establish Himself as a Hollywood Brand

Chadwick Boseman Aims to Establish Himself as a Hollywood Brand

Most Read
Kate Hudson Understands Criticisms Over Her Autism Movie but Insists Lots of Love Was Put Into Film
Movie

Kate Hudson Understands Criticisms Over Her Autism Movie but Insists Lots of Love Was Put Into Film

The Flash Movie Casts 'The Young and the Restless' Star as First Latina Supergirl

The Flash Movie Casts 'The Young and the Restless' Star as First Latina Supergirl

Leslie Mann Couldn't Remember Her Lines as She's Sweaty Mess When Filming With Judi Dench

Leslie Mann Couldn't Remember Her Lines as She's Sweaty Mess When Filming With Judi Dench

Courtney Love Blames #MeToo Moments for Her Short-Lived Acting Career

Courtney Love Blames #MeToo Moments for Her Short-Lived Acting Career

Daisy Ridley Cast for 'Marsh King's Daughter' and Michael Caine Tapped for 'Great Escaper'

Daisy Ridley Cast for 'Marsh King's Daughter' and Michael Caine Tapped for 'Great Escaper'

Michael Caine to Reunite With Glenda Jackson on 'The Great Escaper'

Michael Caine to Reunite With Glenda Jackson on 'The Great Escaper'

Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron Join Paul Feig's 'School for Good and Evil'

Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron Join Paul Feig's 'School for Good and Evil'

Tahar Rahim Tortured for Real in True-Story Movie 'The Mauritanian' With Jodie Foster

Tahar Rahim Tortured for Real in True-Story Movie 'The Mauritanian' With Jodie Foster

Jennifer Lawrence Rumored to Join 'Fantastic Four' Reboot

Jennifer Lawrence Rumored to Join 'Fantastic Four' Reboot

Brett Ratner's Planned Hollywood Comeback Met With Severe Criticism From Time's Up

Brett Ratner's Planned Hollywood Comeback Met With Severe Criticism From Time's Up

Anne Hathaway Uncovers She Was 'Ninth Choice' for Andy Sachs in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Anne Hathaway Uncovers She Was 'Ninth Choice' for Andy Sachs in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Daniel Kaluuya Unsure If He Will Be Back for 'Black Panther 2'

Daniel Kaluuya Unsure If He Will Be Back for 'Black Panther 2'

Kate Winslet Thought She'd Died While Husband Blacked Out When Freediving for 'Avatar 2'

Kate Winslet Thought She'd Died While Husband Blacked Out When Freediving for 'Avatar 2'