Jennifer Lawrence Rumored to Join 'Fantastic Four' Reboot

WENN/Apega Movie

Amid reports that the 'Winter's Bone' actress is set to arrive in Australia next month to film the upcoming remake by Jon Watts, fans are praising the original cast lineup for the 2005 movie.

Feb 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - After wrapping up her character Raven's storyline in the "X-Men" film series, Jennifer Lawrence is likely joining another Marvel superhero franchise. Words are the Academy Award-winning actress is set to star in an upcoming "Fantastic Four" reboot.

According to The Daily Telegraph (via Daily Mail), the Katniss Everdeen of "The Hunger Games" film series is heading Down Under in March to film "Fantastic Four (2022)". The news outlet reported that the project, which has Jon Watts on board as director, is set to "bed down" in Australia "for the foreseeable future."

"There is nowhere in the world where films can be shot in the way they can be here in Australia," an alleged studio source told the paper. There's no word on other cast members for the "Fantastic Four" remake as Marvel has not addressed the casting reports.

Meanwhile, Deadline's senior film reporter Justin Kroll, who is known for his reliable scoops, seemingly begged to differ. Hinting that the project is still in early development, he tweeted on Saturday, February 20, "All I'm gonna say is this, Marvel just started meeting with writers on FANTASTIC FOUR, there is no script and it will be awhile before this film starts shooting."

Justin Kroll shared an update on the status of 'Fantastic Four' reboot.

Amid the unconfirmed casting news of Lawrence, fans were praising the original cast lineup for 2005's "Fantastic Four". The movie starred Ioan Gruffudd as Reed Richards, Jessica Alba as Susan Storm, Chris Evans as Johnny Storm, and Michael Chiklis as Ben Grimm.

"they were actually great as the Fantastic 4 but y'all ain't ready for that conversation," one fan tweeted along with photos of the four main actors from the said movie. Another echoed the sentiment, "oh.. I just want them bc they're the only ones who can pull off fantastic 4."

A third one said the original lineup is "the only fantastic 4 I acknowledge," while someone else particularly raved over Alba's portrayal of Susan Storm, "jessica alba was so good as sue storm in fantastic 4."

Lawrence recently wrapped up the filming of Netflix's political satire disaster comedy film "Don't Look Up", which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet among other A-list actors. Should she really be cast in the upcoming "Fantastic Four" reboot, she will likely take the role of Susan.

Previous attempt to remake the superhero film franchise didn't end well, as 2015's "The Fantastic Four" was widely panned by critics and a box office bomb. Directed by Josh Trank, it features Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell as the titular superheroes.