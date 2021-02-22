Rich The Kid and Tori Brixx May Be Breaking Up Following Cheating Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

Prior to this, the model accused the 'Girls Have Fun' spitter of cheating on her with DreamDoll as both rappers raised people's eyebrows by posting videos of them playing with Iguanas around the same time.

AceShowbiz - Rich The Kid and Tori Brixx's relationship apparently has ended. After the model accused Rich of cheating on her, it seemed like the pair had a fallout that eventually led to a breakup. People noticed that the two are no longer following each other on Instagram.

Instagram blog @whisperswithbella also suggested that the pair had been at odds since before Valentine's Day. "Nothing I hate more than waisting my time..," so Rich allegedly posted on the special day. It claimed that despite the post, Rich and Tori were still following each other on that day.

The "New Freezer" spitter later wrote an eyebrow-raising message that read, "It's cool to take care of everybody but who taking care of you ??!?" Meanwhile, Tori later posted some laughing emojis on her own page. The blog stated that they only pressed the unfollow button following Tori's post.

Tori recently took to her Instagram account to blast her husband whom she believed was cheating on her with DreamDoll. In a series of Instagram Story posts on Friday, February 19 posted by Tori, Rich and DreamDoll were seemingly enjoying some time together as they were both posing with a couple of iguanas.

Tori also shared a screenshot of her and Rich's private messages in which she confronted him about the matter. However, the rapper denied the allegations, insisting that it wasn't even him. He doubled down on his denial as he wrote on his page, "Why get on her & Cap for the media ? I when I BEEN left!"

DreamDoll herself had commented on the speculations of her being a homewrecker, saying that she was on vacay with her family instead of Rich. "What we not gonna do is sit here & 'TRY' to sabotage my character I have never or will never f**k with no man that is in a relationship," she wrote on Twitter on Saturday. "Y'all got me F**ked up im on my family vacation which I do every year. Y'all so gullible y'all believe anything."