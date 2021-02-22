 
 

Chris D'Elia Claims to Be Working on Sex Obsession When Addressing Misconduct Allegations

Through a video message posted on YouTube, the 'Whitney' actor confesses to having a problem, but is adamant that all of his relationships have been consensual and legal.

AceShowbiz - Comedian Chris D'Elia has come clean about his sexual misconduct scandals, maintaining he did nothing illegal, although he knows he has "a problem" with sex.

The "Whitney" actor was forced to defend himself last year (2020) after a series of women came forward with allegations of inappropriate behavior by the comedy star, who also had some of his private message exchanges with alleged victims leaked online.

He claimed all of his sexual interactions had been consensual, but he was promptly dropped by his talent agents, and now, after months of silence, D'Elia has addressed the controversy with fans.

In a YouTube video message posted on Friday, February 19, he told fans, "First of all, I do know how it looks with all the stuff that's been said and the emails that have been put out there, and what the media has been trying to say and I know it looks bad. (But) I stand by the fact that all my relationships have been consensual and legal."

He went on to admit sex "controlled" his life, but he has been working on becoming a better man and is committed to undergoing therapy.

"It (sex) was the focus, it was my focus all the time. And I had a problem and I do have a problem," he confessed. "It's not like, months down the line everything's better. I need to do work on that."

D'Elia went on to explain he was leading a lifestyle he had no idea how to stop, as he had cheated on almost all of the women he had been in relationships with, including his fiancee, Kristin Taylor.

He said, "It was out of control, so I have a chance here to apologize to the people that got caught up in that s**t, and the lies that I would tell my fiancee, my friends, and I'm sorry (sic)."

He added of his recovery journey, "It's the hardest thing ever to have to look at yourself and realize that that's what it is, and that's what you've done, and that's who you are."

