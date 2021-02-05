Sia to Put Disclaimer on Her Movie Following Backlash

IMAX Movie

The 'Chandelier' hitmaker reveals the new movie 'Music' will be accompanied by a warning regarding the way the titular character, who's autistic, is treated in certain scenes.

Feb 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sia's movie "Music" will air with a disclaimer, following the controversy surrounding Maddie Ziegler's casting in the film.

The "Chandelier" hitmaker faced backlash after casting frequent collaborator Ziegler as an autistic teenager - but she has promised the movie will be accompanied by a disclaimer regarding the way the titular character is treated in certain scenes.

She tweeted, "I promise, have been listening. The motion picture MUSIC will, moving forward, have this warning at the head of the movie: MUSIC in no way condones or recommends the use of restraint on autistic people. There are autistic occupational therapists that specialise in sensory processing who can be consulted to explain safe ways to provide proprioceptive, deep-pressure feedback to help w meltdown safety."

The singer-and-director has defended her decision to cast Maddie, rather than an autistic teenager, in the film on multiple occasions and previously insisted it was more "compassionate" to use a neurotypical actress.

She tweeted, "I did try. It felt more compassionate to use Maddie. That was my call... I cast thirteen neuroatypical people, three trans folk, and not as f**king prostitutes or drug addicts but as doctors, nurses and singers. F**king sad nobody's even seen the dang movie. My heart has always been in the right place."

Sia also insisted she simply couldn't work without Maddie, who has starred in many of her music videos, including the promos for "Elastic Heart" and "Chandelier".