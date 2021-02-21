Elton John Compares Olly Alexander to Freddie Mercury

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker likens the Years and Years ringleader to the late lead vocalist of Queen, claiming the two male musicians have a lot in common.

AceShowbiz - Sir Elton John has likened singer and actor Olly Alexander to the late, great Freddie Mercury, because he is so "full of life."

The "I'm Still Standing" hitmaker was a close friend of the Queen frontman - who died in 1991, aged 45, due to complications from AIDS - and Elton sees striking similarities in the personalities of Mercury and Alexander.

The rock legend brought up his late pal while talking to Alexander about his role as Ritchie Tozer in the U.K. drama series, "It's a Sin", which depicts the lives of gay men and their friends who lived during the HIV/AIDS crisis in Britain.

Speaking on Elton John's "Rocket Hour" on Apple Music 1, the veteran singer told the Years & Years frontman, "I miss him (Mercury) every day because he was such, a bit like you (Alexander), positive, full of life, full of energy, hilariously funny, and what a talent."

Elton went on to admit he relates to Alexander's onscreen character, because it takes him back to his youth. "Well, it reminded me of myself in the '70s," he shared. "I was a very naughty boy and I had so much fun and I didn't care what I got up to.

"You have so much life in you, no matter what you do, whether you're making music, whether you're acting, you have this great spirit, which sends out so much positivity... I love the essence of what you represent. It really touches me, I love people with that kind of positivity."